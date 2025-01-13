commercetools Introduces InStore: Redefining Unified Commerce for Global Retailers

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- commercetools, a global commerce company and the market leader in composable commerce, today announced commercetools InStore — a new application that brings commercetools Composable Commerce's capabilities into physical stores, unifying operations and breaking down channel silos. With this addition, commercetools now lets enterprise retailers deliver seamless, consistent shopping experiences across all channels: online, offline, and everything in between, all powered by a single, flexible platform.

"commercetools InStore is a game-changer for retailers looking to unify their online and offline operations without the challenges of rigid hardware or excessive integrations," said Dirk Hoerig, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of commercetools. "No other market solution addresses the complexities of unified commerce as comprehensively as commercetools InStore. By unifying operations, streamlining workflows, and enabling agile innovation, we're empowering retailers to deliver seamless, high-quality experiences across brands, markets, and channels — both online and in stores — all while maintaining the scalability needed to drive sustained growth and exceed customer expectations."

Solving the Omnichannel Disconnect

Legacy systems have long hindered retailers by creating inefficiencies, inconsistent customer experiences, and missed opportunities. According to Forrester, only 6% of companies deliver "very consistent" omnichannel purchasing experiences. Challenges such as fragmented inventory data, misaligned pricing and promotions, and limited in-store personalization prevent retailers from delivering seamless shopping experiences that drive revenue and loyalty.

With the introduction of commercetools InStore, commercetools eliminates these barriers by unifying operations on a single, composable platform. For existing commercetools customers, InStore removes the need for redundant integrations, enabling real-time inventory updates, seamless cross-channel workflows, and personalized in-store experiences. It's the first and only unified commerce platform that bridges customer experience gaps across all touchpoints while offering unmatched flexibility and scalability.

Realizing Unified Commerce Success

Jaycar, a leading electronics retailer in Australia and New Zealand, experienced the impact and potential of commercetools InStore. The composable architecture drastically reduced the time required to launch a new in-store retail solution. Jaycar was able to build and deliver a modern in-store commerce and service solution with features like ratings, reviews, loyalty management, and AI-driven product recommendations. These are features that go far beyond a traditional POS — and all that in just six weeks.

"We were looking for a unified commerce platform to support our vision of a unified retail strategy," said Graeme Faulkner, CTO of Jaycar. "commercetools Composable Commerce, combined with their InStore solution, has enabled us to create a truly integrated customer experience across our physical and digital channels. Now, we can innovate at a much faster pace, launching new features to our POS system within days instead of months or years."

Key benefits of commercetools InStore include:

Unified backend for all channels. Manage pricing, promotions, products, carts, and orders in one place.

Manage pricing, promotions, products, carts, and orders in one place. Cost optimization. Replace multiple systems with one flexible solution to reduce operational expenses.

Replace multiple systems with one flexible solution to reduce operational expenses. Enhanced customer experience. Deliver seamless, cross-channel journeys that improve loyalty and revenue.

Deliver seamless, cross-channel journeys that improve loyalty and revenue. Scalable innovation. Quickly launch in-store features like mobile checkout, personalized recommendations, and real-time inventory tracking.

Quickly launch in-store features like mobile checkout, personalized recommendations, and real-time inventory tracking. Empowered associates. Equip store teams with intuitive tools to deliver high-quality service and boost productivity.

These outcomes highlight the potential of commercetools InStore to redefine retail operations and customer experiences across industries. For Screwfix, the omnichannel retailer to the trade, the platform has already delivered meaningful advancements:

"We've achieved significant results with commercetools, from modernizing our eCommerce platform to launching a mobile app that our customers love," said Nick Burton, IT Director at Screwfix. "commercetools InStore represents the next realized evolution, offering us the opportunity to bring the same frictionless, innovative approach into our stores. We're excited about the potential to provide an even more convenient experience to help our busy customers get their job done quickly, affordably and right the first time."

This innovation is supported by trusted partners across the ecosystem. Implementation partner Overdose ensures a smooth deployment, while hardware partners Epson and HP provide hardware tools such as scanners, receipt printers, and all-in-one POS terminals. Payment partners like Adyen and Stripe improve the unified omnichannel experience by enabling seamless transactions.

"We're thrilled to expand our partnership with commercetools, allowing us to deliver a truly seamless, unified experience for our joint customers. By integrating flexible and innovative payment solutions into commercetools InStore, we empower retailers to create consistent, frictionless shopping journeys across every channel and place customers in the driving seat of their experience," said Kyle Jenke, VP, Global Head of Partnerships, Adyen.

Driving the Future of Unified Commerce

commercetools InStore tackles one of retail's biggest challenges: creating consistent, seamless shopping experiences across digital and physical channels. Traditional in-store systems often operate in isolation, creating barriers to innovation and limiting customer satisfaction. commercetools InStore overcomes these hurdles by being built on top of a unified, composable platform that empowers retailers to deliver personalized experiences wherever customers shop.

With commercetools InStore, retailers can bridge the gap between online and offline commerce, driving growth, efficiency, and customer loyalty like never before.

To learn more, visit commercetools.com/products/instore

About commercetools

commercetools, a global commerce company, is the market leader in composable commerce — a modular, flexible, and customizable approach to building digital commerce solutions. Our platform empowers companies to create tailored, scalable shopping experiences across markets, helping them remain agile, reduce technical risks and costs, and deliver exceptional experiences that drive revenue growth.

With a global team and presence, commercetools is revolutionizing commerce by offering cloud-native, technology-agnostic, independent components that adapt to personalized business needs. We enable some of the world's most iconic brands — such as Audi, Danone, Eurail, NBCUniversal, and Sephora — to stay ahead of market changes and evolving consumer preferences by powering innovative, dynamic user experiences.

To learn more, visit commercetools.com

