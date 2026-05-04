commercetools Launches Accelerator Certification Program to Drastically Reduce Customer Time-to-Value

Orium's B2B Accelerator is the first to achieve accelerator certification for B2B Manufacturing from commercetools, with a special focus on the industrial equipment, building materials and hardware, as well as food-service distribution verticals

The program equips enterprises with pre-configured, production-ready code and standardized integrations. This allows customers to significantly lower their average time-to-value

BOSTON, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- commercetools today announced a new accelerator certification program designed to validate partner-built implementation frameworks against enterprise commerce requirements to accelerate time-to-value significantly.

As organizations modernize their commerce platforms, many rely on consultancies to guide their digital transformation, bringing a combination of development expertise, consulting services, and industry-specific best practices. Over time, these partners have developed accelerators to help customers implement faster. However, enterprises often need clearer visibility into how different accelerators align to their specific requirements and use cases.

The commercetools accelerator certification program addresses this challenge by validating partner-built accelerators against pre-defined capability standards for specific industries, business models and use cases. In this way, commercetools assures customers that its own high standards for fast time-to-value, scalability, security, and quality are consistently upheld.

The B2B Accelerator for B2B Manufacturing developed by Orium, a global customer experience and commerce consultancy, is the first accelerator to achieve certification. This accelerator builds on commercetools' core B2B capabilities by packaging pre-configured workflows, integrations, and industry-specific best practices.

Built using the commercetools platform and B2B Commerce capabilities, this accelerator enables manufacturers to quickly launch modern, self-service commerce experiences with pre-built storefronts, personalized pricing, flexible checkout, and automated workflows, ultimately reducing time-to-market while supporting ongoing customization, scalability, and growth.

"Accelerators, when built in alignment with enterprise requirements, significantly reduce implementation time," said Paul Applegate, Vice President, Partners & Alliances, commercetools. "The accelerator certification process gives commercetools customers confidence that they can achieve faster time to value."

"We wanted to be among the first to certify our accelerator because we see firsthand how important confidence and speed are for enterprise customers," said Benjamin Woll, VP Enterprise Commerce, Orium. "This certification gives customers greater clarity on what's production-ready and helps accelerate their time-to-market and revenue growth. It also reflects why we've chosen to build on commercetools as a leading enterprise commerce platform, with strong out-of-the-box capabilities for B2B."

As part of its broader partner ecosystem strategy commercetools will continue expanding its accelerator certification program with additional accelerators and industry use cases throughout the year.

Additional details about the B2B Accelerator for B2B Manufacturing developed by Orium can be found here.

About commercetools

For global enterprises, commercetools provides the leading AI-first digital commerce platform, delivering unmatched revenue growth and performance. Our modular, scalable technology is the foundation for innovation — from agentic commerce to conversational experiences — giving businesses the flexibility to respond to changing business needs fast and with confidence.

By removing the constraints of legacy systems, commercetools enables enterprises to realize new opportunities faster, meet the evolving demands of their customers, and expand across offline and online channels, regions, brands and business models without compromise.

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SOURCE commercetools