commercetools reports strong Q1 2026 growth, surpassing the $100B GMV run-rate mark

Key Q1 2026 highlights

Growth was driven by both expansion and new enterprise adoption, with same-store sales increasing 27% year over year and more than $7B in GMV added from new enterprise customers in Q1

commercetools customers generated over 600 million orders annually, reflecting 41% year-over-year growth

Rapid expansion of AI-driven commerce capabilities, including the launch of AgenticLift, enabling enterprises to activate new AI-powered discovery and transaction channels without replatforming

BOSTON, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- commercetools, the leading digital commerce platform for global enterprises, today reported strong Q1 2026 growth driven by continued demand from companies focused on increasing revenue, improving conversion, and scaling digital commerce across markets and channels.

That momentum is reflected in growing adoption among many of the world's largest enterprises, including Ulta Beauty, Alcon Inc., and Woolworths Group. Across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, commercetools supports operations in 36 countries, representing over one billion customer records managed across its platform.

Businesses are using commercetools to improve conversion, expand into new markets, and scale high-performing commerce experiences with greater efficiency and control. In Q1, that performance was driven by both expansion within existing customers and continued enterprise adoption:

Same-store sales increased 27% year over year , signaling strong expansion among existing enterprise customers and continued improvements in conversion and revenue performance

, signaling strong expansion among existing enterprise customers and continued improvements in conversion and revenue performance More than $7B in GMV from new enterprise customers , reflecting sustained demand from large-scale businesses modernizing their commerce infrastructure

, reflecting sustained demand from large-scale businesses modernizing their commerce infrastructure Over 600 million orders processed annually, underscoring the platform's ability to operate at global scale across markets and business models

Businesses are seeing consistent improvements in conversion, order value, and performance during peak demand periods. For example, Moonpig handled its peak Mother's Day 2026 trading period with scale and performance, processing 1.7 million orders and €29.57 million in GMV.

"Commerce is becoming more dynamic, which means enterprises need a commerce platfom that can keep pace with constant change," said Doug McNary, CEO of commercetools. "Across our customers, we're seeing strong growth driven by new business models, global expansion, and rising expectations for speed and performance. That same foundation is becoming even more important as commerce shifts toward more automated, AI-driven interactions, where systems need to respond in real time and support entirely new ways of buying."

In Q1 2026, commercetools introduced new capabilities that move agentic commerce from concept into real-world application for global enterprises.

AI innovation and activation: AgenticLift, introduced in January, enables enterprises to participate in AI-driven shopping experiences without replatforming. Through commercetools AI Hub, businesses can connect existing systems to emerging discovery and transaction channels, allowing them to capture demand as it shifts toward agent- and assistant-led environments.

AgenticLift, introduced in January, enables enterprises to participate in AI-driven shopping experiences without replatforming. Through commercetools AI Hub, businesses can connect existing systems to emerging discovery and transaction channels, allowing them to capture demand as it shifts toward agent- and assistant-led environments. Faster path to AI-ready data: Smart Data Modeler helps teams structure and operationalize product data for AI-driven use cases, reducing the time required to support new commerce experiences.

Smart Data Modeler helps teams structure and operationalize product data for AI-driven use cases, reducing the time required to support new commerce experiences. Ecosystem and partner momentum: commercetools strengthened its global commercial and partner leadership with the appointments of John Lentine as Chief Revenue Officer and Paul Applegate as Vice President of Partners & Alliances, supporting continued enterprise adoption and partner-led growth.

This shift is already underway. According to McKinsey, AI agents could mediate between $3 - 5 trillion in global consumer commerce by 2030, reshaping how products are discovered, evaluated, and purchased. commercetools customers, including JD Sports, are already investing in agentic capabilities through offerings such as Agentic Jumpstart, using the platform to increase conversion and capture demand as shopping moves into AI-driven channels.

"From monolith to composable, and now to agent-driven interactions, commerce has gone through multiple inflection points," said Dirk Hoerig, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of commercetools. "What's different this time is where decisions are made. As agents become a primary interface for discovery and purchase, businesses need to be present, transactable, and in control within those environments. That's the shift commercetools is building for."

To learn more, visit commercetools.com.

About commercetools

For global enterprises, commercetools provides the leading AI-first digital commerce platform, delivering unmatched revenue growth and performance. Our modular, scalable technology is the foundation for innovation — from agentic commerce to conversational experiences — giving businesses the flexibility to respond to changing business needs fast and with confidence.

By removing the constraints of legacy systems, commercetools enables enterprises to realize new opportunities faster, meet the evolving demands of their customers, and expand across offline and online channels, regions, brands and business models without compromise.

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SOURCE commercetools