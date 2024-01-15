commercetools Launches commercetools Foundry, Empowering B2C Retailers to Unlock Composability Faster

commercetools Foundry empowers retailers to expedite time to value with less friction and exceptional scalability through a seamless composable commerce adoption program.

B2C retail businesses can now access the program to unlock flexibility, and thoughtfully roll out auto-implementation while boosting speed of innovation.

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- commercetools, the composable commerce global leader, today launched commercetools Foundry at the National Retail Federation's Big Show. For B2C retailers, Foundry combines composable technology and commercetools' expertise into a quick-to-launch, pre-composed solution by distilling the learning from the collective success of hundreds of pre-existing commercetools partners and customers –– including Woolworths, River Island, and Bang & Olufsen.

Today, retailers across industries can't outpace their competitors without the technical agility to consistently provide and scale the CX their customers want and at the speed that is needed across markets. This competitive advantage is especially critical during volatile economic times such as with the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, Cimpress launched two large-scale projects which included face masks in under five weeks during the pandemic with commercetools. This was essential to serve their customer at a time it mattered the most.

"Today, true composable commerce is a business imperative for retailers prioritizing their customer's experience, are invested in the business' ability to adapt, and want to continuously increase growth opportunities. With commercetools Foundry, businesses can realize the benefits of our composable commerce even faster, easily unlocking opportunities for an increased competitive advantage," said Dirk Hoerig, Co-Founder and CEO of commercetools.

Based on proprietary data, commercetools has found that its customers are able to deploy __ roughly 30% faster on average, with some going live in as little as eight weeks. By including everything that businesses need to embark on a composable commerce journey such as documentation, API-doc updates, and implementation details, Foundry helps businesses accomplish this. The program includes cutting-edge composable technology from commercetools, plus:

Blueprint for B2C Retail is step-by-step guidance that covers topics spanning solution architecture, project planning, discovery, demo flow and more.

is step-by-step guidance that covers topics spanning solution architecture, project planning, discovery, demo flow and more. Best Practice Guides Focused guides and best practices for harnessing the power of commercetools

Focused guides and best practices for harnessing the power of commercetools AI-powered Developer Assistants are designed to help engineering teams onboard even faster, easily find answers to commercetools questions, and create practical demo codes for everyday use cases in seconds such as generating an API client or adding to a cart

are designed to help engineering teams onboard even faster, easily find answers to commercetools questions, and create practical demo codes for everyday use cases in seconds such as generating an API client or adding to a cart Store Launchpads is a ready-to-use store that consists of a set of Frontend components, out-of-the-box integrations and backend capabilities. It can be used to launch an e-commerce store with commercetools and/or as a guide on developing an e-commerce website with the commercetools stack

is a ready-to-use store that consists of a set of Frontend components, out-of-the-box integrations and backend capabilities. It can be used to launch an e-commerce store with commercetools and/or as a guide on developing an e-commerce website with the commercetools stack Expert Services is a selection of curated offerings aimed at directly connecting commercetools industry-leading knowledge and expertise with your brand experts.

commercetools Foundry is now available for B2C retail brands and will be available for B2B wholesalers in the coming months.

To learn more about commercetools Foundry, please visit commercetools.com or stop by booth #4145 at NRF.

About commercetools

commercetools is the leading composable commerce platform, allowing companies to dynamically tailor and scale shopping experiences across markets. We equip some of the world's largest businesses with tools to future-proof digital offerings, reduce risks and costs, and build outstanding experiences that drive revenue growth.

Headquartered in Munich, commercetools has led a global renaissance in digital commerce by combining cloud-native, technology-agnostic, independent components into a unique system that addresses specific business needs. We empower brands – including Audi, Danone, Eurorail, NBCUniversal, Sephora and Volkswagen Group – to stay ahead of changing consumer and buyer behavior.

To learn more, visit commercetools.com .

SOURCE commercetools