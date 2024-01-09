commercetools Named a Best Place to Work by Built In

Digital commerce leader recognized for its exceptional employee experience on annual list

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- commercetools, the global leader in composable commerce, today announced that it has been honored in Built In's 2024 Best Place to Work Awards. The emphasis on culture, diversity and inclusion at commercetools contributed to the company earning a spot on the U.S. Best Midsize Places to Work list.

"This recognition from Built In is a testament to commercetools' distinctive culture and talented team," said Roxana Dobrescu, Chief People Officer at commercetools. "I am proud and honored to be a part of the supportive and inclusive culture that has been nurtured here over the years. We're dedicated to continuing to cultivate a community that encourages personal and professional growth, embraces diversity, and adapts to meet the evolving needs of our valued employees."

Recognized by Built In for its exceptional company culture and industry-leading perks, commercetools goes above and beyond to provide its employees with an extraordinary work experience. Through its "Workation" program, commercetools employees have the flexibility to work up to 60 days per year from a different country, allowing them to explore new horizons while staying productive. Additionally, commercetools boasts a generous parental leave policy as well as a personal development fund to empower employees to thrive both personally and professionally.

"I'd like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2024 Best Places to Work winners," said Maria Christopoulos Katris, Founder & CEO of Built In. "I am truly inspired by these companies that have risen to the challenge of fostering a positive work environment, maintaining a strong brand, and ensuring employee satisfaction. The future is filled with promise and we are so excited to see what lies ahead."

This recognition comes on the heels of a momentous 2023 for the company, having surpassed $100 million in annual recurring revenue, expanding the availability of its solutions into mainland China, expanding its c-suite with the hire of the company's first-ever chief people officer and chief financial officer, and launching multiple new products.

To learn more about career opportunities at commercetools, visit commercetools.com/careers .

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest candidate generation platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves thousands of innovative companies from startups to the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them reach otherwise hard-to-hire tech professionals. www.builtin.com.

ABOUT BUILT IN'S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In's annual Best Places to Work program honors companies with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC. Best Places to Work is distinct because its algorithm selects tech companies that build their offerings specifically around what tech professionals value in a workplace. Winners are announced in early January 2024. https://employers.builtin.com/best-places-to-work/

ABOUT COMMERCETOOLS

commercetools is the leading composable commerce platform, allowing companies to dynamically tailor and scale shopping experiences across markets. We equip some of the world's largest businesses with tools to future-proof digital offerings, reduce risks and costs, and build outstanding experiences that drive revenue growth.

Headquartered in Munich, commercetools has led a global renaissance in digital commerce by combining cloud-native, technology-agnostic, independent components into a unique system that addresses specific business needs. We empower brands – including Audi, Danone, Eurorail, NBCUniversal, Sephora and Volkswagen Group – to stay ahead of changing consumer and buyer behavior.

To learn more, visit commercetools.com .

SOURCE commercetools