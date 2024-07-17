commercetools Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to commercetools Platform to take advantage of the scalability, reliability and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies

commercetools customers can now effectively reach new markets and enter untapped regions with ease through its multi-cloud strategy

This move makes commercetools the first composable commerce vendor to be cloud-agnostic and cloud-native

MUNICH, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- commercetools , a global commerce company and the market leader in composable commerce, today announced the availability of commercetools Platform in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace , an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. commercetools customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management. By the end of the year, commercetools Frontend, commercetools Connect, and Foundry will also be available in the Americas and EMEA. For enterprises, this update gives them the agility to run commerce architectures on the cloud provider of their choice.

Being both cloud-native and cloud-agnostic makes the business-critical composable commerce approach even easier to access for enterprises looking to build resilience against the unpredictable. The shift also enables commercetools to take a greater share of the global digital commerce landscape this year –– estimated to be worth over $6 trillion –– by servicing Microsoft's global customer base through its marketplace.

"Today's commerce landscape demands unlimited flexibility and adaptability. With commercetools Platform now available on Microsoft Azure, we're empowering our customers with the choice to run their commerce architecture on the cloud provider that best suits their needs," said Blaine Trainor, Global Vice President, Partnerships and Alliances. "This move reinforces our commitment to providing businesses with the tools they need to thrive in an ever-changing market. As we look to the future, we're excited to continue driving innovation and helping our customers navigate the digital commerce landscape."

Customer benefits include:

Access to a vast enterprise network for expanded reach and global scalability, enabling effective entry into new markets and previously untapped regions.

Utilization of advanced AI, ML, and IoT technologies.

Premier, high-performing cloud infrastructure offering exceptional reliability and security for all e-commerce requirements.

Cloud-native capabilities provided by commercetools and Azure that surpass traditional e-commerce functionalities, including hybrid and on-premises solutions.

Through its true composability –– exemplified by the cloud-native, component-based, and tech agnostic required traits –– commercetools' customers are able to optimize their commerce investment. With the flexibility to select components and solutions that align with their evolving market or customer-led requirements, businesses no longer need to compromise between forced upgrades, process changes, budget implications, and innovation. commercetools' cloud-agnostic platform now offers even greater control over costs, allowing for easy adjustments as needed.

"Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "We're happy to welcome commercetools to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

commercetools is renowned for empowering industry-leading brands like Audi, Just Eat Takeaway, Cimpress, and Orbia-Wavin to innovate at scale and deliver seamless unified commerce experiences. This capability is instrumental in enhancing customer acquisition, fostering loyalty, and expanding market share.

To learn more about commercetools, please visit www.commercetools.com

About commercetools

commercetools, a global commerce company, is the market leader in composable commerce. We enable companies to flexibly customize, tailor and scale shopping experiences across markets. Our composable commerce platform equips some of the world's most influential businesses with tools to remain agile, future-proof digital offerings, reduce technical risks and costs, and build outstanding experiences that drive revenue growth.

With headquarters in Munich (Germany) and Durham (US) and employees spread across five continents, commercetools has led a global renaissance in digital commerce by combining cloud-native, technology-agnostic, independent components into a unique system that addresses personalized business needs. We empower brands –– including Audi, Danone, Eurorail, NBCUniversal, Sephora and Volkswagen Group –– to stay ahead of changes in the market and consumer preferences by powering distinctive, dynamic user experiences.

