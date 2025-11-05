commercetools Selected by Liverpool to Unlock Agentic Commerce Experiences for Shoppers--Building on a Legacy of Service, Now Accelerating the Future of Unified Commerce

178-year-old leading retailer continues innovation journey to remain retailer of choice for Mexican customers with new agentic commerce offerings

BOSTON, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Liverpool, Mexico's largest department store chain, today announced it has selected commercetools' complete agentic commerce offering to deepen its leadership in unified commerce and unlock next-generation, AI-enabled shopping experiences that begin and end inside AI assistants where supported. Combining commercetools' innovative agentic commerce offerings, AI Hub and Agent Gateway, as well as expert services, Liverpool will be able to safely test, measure, and scale AI-enabled journeys across its digital channels and store network without changing its core commerce stack.

With 178 years of serving Mexican customers, Liverpool is upgrading that legacy by embracing agentic commerce to make shopping experiences faster, more connected and less fragmented, whether customers start on an app, website or through a conversational AI platform. With high customer expectations for speed and convenience, Liverpool is differentiating through seamless, unified experiences that shoppers can enjoy regardless of the channel they choose.

With commercetools, Liverpool will connect product and promotional pricing data to AI shopping channels, such as ChatGPT via the Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP), using commercetools' technology to ensure accuracy, security and compliance. The technology included in commercetools' agentic commerce offering will help Liverpool control how AI tools access and use Liverpool's data, keeping shopping experiences secure and consistent.

"Our customers are shifting from search and scroll to asking specific questions and expecting faster decisions," said Antonino Guichard, Chief Digital Officer at Liverpool. "We're focused on meeting customers where they are and creating seamless journeys, not fragmented experiences. commercetools' complete agentic commerce offering allows us to integrate directly with large language models like ChatGPT, giving us a practical way to experiment with these experiences, measure what works for our customers, and scale quickly, all with governance and security at the core. As we continue innovating to remain the number one retailer of choice for Mexican shoppers, partnering with commercetools helps us move faster across web, app, and stores. Behind this transformation is our people—the talent that has always put the customer at the centre, and now powers our leap into unified physical-digital commerce."

"The era of agentic commerce has arrived, and a significant part of AI searches is related to product recommendations and shopping. Retailers need to prepare data, governance, and checkout for AI-led journeys to stay ahead," said Dirk Hoerig, Founder, commercetools. "Liverpool is adapting to the evolving customer journey by utilizing our agentic commerce offering via Agent Gateway and the AI Hub, a set of direct connectors to leading LLMs."

What this means for Liverpool customers:

Faster paths from question to purchase as Liverpool enables research and, where supported, checkout inside AI assistants such as ChatGPT via ACP with accurate pricing and availability

Consistent experiences across channels because commercetools' agentic commerce offering applies the same brand rules and policies to AI interactions that customers experience on Liverpool's web, app, and in-store journeys

Quicker rollout of helpful capabilities as Liverpool pilots and scales AI use cases using AI Hub controls and Agent Gateway connections

Enhanced in-store and online synergy—a living example of how Liverpool's store network and digital channels integrate to deliver elevated convenience and inspiration.

"At Liverpool, our commitment remains unwavering: to serve (our ADN), to leverage the talent of our people, and to transform our stores and digital channels into unified, vibrant spaces of experience, Guichard continued. "Today, we're not just doing more—we're doing it better."

By combining Liverpool's customer focus with commercetools' complete agentic commerce offering, the teams are laying the groundwork for secure, brand-owned AI shopping that can roll out quickly and expand with demand.

For more information, please visit here .

About commercetools

For global enterprises, commercetools provides the leading AI-first commerce platform that unifies commerce across any touchpoint, delivering unmatched revenue growth and performance. Our composable, cloud-native technology is the foundation for future innovation — from agentic commerce to conversational experiences — giving businesses the flexibility to design tailored, scalable commerce across any channel, at any scale.

By removing the constraints of legacy systems, commercetools enables companies to innovate freely, personalize at scale, and launch new channels quickly to meet the evolving demands of their customers.

About El Puerto de Liverpool

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. is a leading Mexican company in retail and unified commerce, recognized for its robust e-commerce platform and its extensive national presence spanning 178 years. It operates 125 Liverpool stores, 60 Liverpool Express outlets, and 194 Suburbia stores, in addition to 129 specialty boutiques and 30 shopping centers across the country. It is also a leader in credit-card issuance in Mexico, with more than 7.9 million cardholders, representing 52.8% of its sales as a payment method. With 178 years of history, Liverpool has offered a broad assortment of high-quality products and services—from the latest family fashion, interior design, food and beverages, to home-goods and technology. Always looking ahead, the company seeks to be a benchmark in innovation and service.

Liverpool employs more than 81,000 people throughout Mexico, consolidating itself as one of the best places to work in the country. Likewise, it stands out for its commitment to sustainability through its "La Huella de Liverpool" strategy, which aims to reduce its environmental impact and achieve carbon-neutrality by 2040. With a vision focused on efficiency, growth, innovation and adaptability to specific markets, Liverpool's purpose is clear: to serve the customer everywhere, every day, for life.

SOURCE commercetools