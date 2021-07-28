commercetools Takes Home Nine of 10 "Medals" in Leading B2B Digital Commerce Report

MUNICH, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- commercetools today announced that it has medaled in nine of the 10 categories measured in the Paradigm B2B Combine 2021 Digital Commerce Solutions for B2B report (Enterprise Edition). The headless commerce pioneer took home three Gold ("Exceptional") medals, three Silver ("Superior") medals and three Bronze ("Differentiated") medals.

The Paradigm B2B Combine report leverages the "combine" process that professional sports teams use to evaluate the capabilities and fit of draft candidates across key performance areas to evaluate digital commerce solutions. Spearheaded by Andy Hoar, one of the world's leading authorities on B2B eCommerce, the report helps companies determine the best eCommerce solutions for their customer needs, culture, technology stacks and partner ecosystems.

Key strengths that commercetools was recognized for include: flexibility; strong pricing and promotions capabilities; an extensive set of APIs; being programming language agnostic; and strong configure, price, quote (CPQ) capabilities.

"commercetools is well-suited for technically-inclined enterprise B2B companies looking for a well-supported and flexible B2B eCommerce solution," said Hoar. "They offer an array of APIs from which development teams can efficiently and cost-effectively build compelling commerce experiences."

One commercetools large enterprise customer said: "If our CEO has an idea, we can quickly and easily prototype it using commercetools."

"We're proud to be recognized by Andy and the team behind the Combine report for enabling differentiated commerce experiences for both large enterprises and midsize companies," said Dirk Hoerig, CEO of commercetools. "Our goal has been to bring to market the most flexible platform to help companies quickly take advantage of global e-commerce growth and roll out the best experiences to their customers."

commercetools also took home seven medals in the Midmarket Combine report.

With commercetools, brands can innovate in e-commerce and recognize the ROI of their e-commerce initiatives significantly faster. Consumers around the world make purchases on the commercetools platform every day from any location – from their TVs to their favorite brand websites to their car dashboards.

About commercetools

commercetools is the world's leading platform for next-generation B2B and B2C commerce. To break the market out of being restrained by legacy suites, commercetools invented a headless, API-first, multi-tenant SaaS commerce platform that is cloud-native and uses flexible microservices. Using modern development building blocks in a true cloud platform provided by commercetools, customers can deliver the best commerce experiences across every touchpoint on a large scale.

commercetools has offices across the US, Europe, and Asia Pacific, with headquarters in Germany. Since 2010, commercetools software has been implemented by Fortune 500 companies across industries, from retail to manufacturing and from telecommunications to fashion.

More information at commercetools.com .

