commercetools Unveils New HIPAA-Compliant and HDS-certified Solution to Help Healthcare Businesses Reimagine Digital Commerce Possibilities

commercetools for Healthcare is the first composable commerce solution that securely processes PHI and signs BAAs, allowing healthcare and life sciences companies to sell online in the US and France while complying with data regulations.

With 60+ customers in the healthcare space including Alcon Vision, Cepheid, Vision Healthcare, The National Healthcare Service and ACE Southern, commercetools extends its expertise with this new, innovative solution.

MUNICH, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- commercetools, a global commerce company and the market leader in composable commerce, today launched commercetools for Healthcare, its new HIPAA-compliant and HDS-certified solution. The innovation enables healthcare companies worldwide to create and deliver exceptional, secure commerce experiences for their customers at scale.

By leveraging a composable commerce approach, healthcare companies are able to ensure regulatory compliance and industry-leading security for sensitive data, while also creating modern, unique customer experiences, improving revenue-generating opportunities, and enhancing efficiency through automations and seamless systems integrations for interoperability.

Built on commercetools' market-leading composable commerce platform, the capabilities and features of the new solution include:

HIPAA compliance is ensured through commercetools' Business Associate Agreement (BAA) framework, enabling the secure processing of Protected Health Information (PHI) in the US market. To achieve compliance, commercetools underwent third-party security risk assessments and formal external compliance audits for HIPAA, SOC 2 Type 2, HDS certification, Cyber Essentials, and TISAX Level 2. The company also follows established frameworks like HITRUST CSF and NIST 800-30 Rev 1. commercetools maintains an ISO 27001 certified information security management system, implementing technical, administrative, and physical controls that adhere to the principle of minimum necessary authorization and access to systems and data. Additionally, all employees undergo mandatory HIPAA and HDS training, which includes a required test.

is provided for detailed logging of all systems and activities. Dedicated data storage spaces that offer enhanced security.

that offer enhanced security. HDS certification is ensured as it is a requirement by the French Public Health Code for handling PHI.

"Just as trust and security are paramount in the healthcare industry, so are seamless, modern customer experiences," said Mike Sharp, Chief Product Officer at commercetools. "We're proud to introduce commercetools for Healthcare to the market – the first and only truly composable solution able to securely process PHI under a BAA framework. This solution is a game-changer for healthcare companies as they can now reap the benefits of composable commerce while keeping PHI safe and secure."

Netherlands-based Vision Healthcare, a consumer healthcare platform with over 75 brands and 5,000 SKUs across 44 different markets, faced challenges with scaling and handling order volume on its in-house platform. The company turned to commercetools' Composable Commerce platform to unify the tech stack across all of its brands. Through commercetools, Vision Healthcare was able to seamlessly scale its business across markets, reduce IT maintenance costs and strain on resources, and implement new customer experiences like a loyalty program, and 16 new websites.

"With composable commerce, we've been able to focus on the customer experience instead of the nitty gritty IT infrastructure," said Diederik Oostburg, Director of Information Technology at Vision Healthcare. "In other words, we can revolutionize consumer healthcare, innovate faster and focus on growth."

To learn more about commercetools for Healthcare, please visit commercetools.com/solutions/for-healthcare.

