Commercial Food Dehydrators Market Worth $868.4 Million by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global commercial food dehydrators market size is anticipated to reach USD 868.4 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period. Growing demand for eatables with an improved shelf life is expected to boost the product demand over the forecast period. In addition, increasing awareness pertaining to the benefits associated with food dehydrators is expected to drive the market.

Food dehydrators reduce the water content from the eatables, which deems the eatable inhabitable for bacteria and prevents spoilage. This process of dehydration increases the shelf life of the eatables and aids in preservation. This process positively influences the import and export of eatables by drastically reducing their weight and elevating trade operations.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of value, the market is anticipated to reach USD 868.4 million by 2025, on account of factors such as increasing demand for eatables with longer shelf life and growing food service establishments

by 2025, on account of factors such as increasing demand for eatables with longer shelf life and growing food service establishments The horizontal technology segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period owing to its ease of use, improved performance, and operational benefits

The commercial food dehydrators market in Europe is anticipated to reach USD 308.4 million by 2025. Increasing disposable income contributes to increasing demand for packed eatables with longer shelf life, which will eventually boost the market

is anticipated to reach by 2025. Increasing disposable income contributes to increasing demand for packed eatables with longer shelf life, which will eventually boost the market The market is dominated by numerous players including Tribest Corporation; Koolatron Corporation; Excalibur Dehydrator; National Presto Industries, Inc.; Lem Products Holding LLC; and Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc.

Read 170 page research report with ToC on "Commercial Food Dehydrators Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Vertical Airflow, Horizontal Airflow), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, CSA, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/commercial-food-dehydrators-market

A major challenge faced by the market is the availability of other methods of food preservation. In addition, the availability of improved substitutes as compared to food dehydrators is expected to hamper the market growth. However, growing awareness pertaining to the product is likely to aid market growth over the forecast period.

In 2018, Europe was the dominant market with 35.2% revenue share owing to growing demand for packaged eatables. However, Asia Pacific is expected to overtake the region to take the lead in 2025, with a 36.7% share in terms of revenue owing to increasing demand for eatables with longer shelf life especially in China and India.

Grand View Research has segmented the global commercial food dehydrators market based on technology and region:

Commercial Food Dehydrators Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Vertical Airflow



Horizontal Airflow

Commercial Food Dehydrators Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Spain





Russia





Italy





Netherlands



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





South Korea





Australia



Central & South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





UAE

Find more research reports on Food Safety & Processing Industry, by Grand View Research:

Food Texture Market – Global food texture demand is expected to grow at a steady rate on account of increasing developments in food processing industry.

Global food texture demand is expected to grow at a steady rate on account of increasing developments in food processing industry. Food Waste Management Market – The global food waste management market size was estimated at USD 32.64 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period.

The global food waste management market size was estimated at in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period. Food Emulsifiers Market – The global food emulsifiers market size was valued at USD 4.36 billion in 2015.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.