Commercial Real Estate Digital Adoption Surges: Crexi Tops $815.6 Billion in Active Property for Sale Listings

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crexi, the nation's leading commercial real estate marketplace and data platform, today announced strong year-to-date performance for 2025, with total property value of active sales listings reaching $815.6 billion through the end of November, up 16.7% from the same period in 2024. In the U.S. commercial real estate market, digital adoption is increasingly shaping how deals are being sourced, evaluated, and closed. Platform engagement and transaction activity on Crexi are rising sharply, signaling a broader industry shift toward digital-first operations in commercial real estate.

This growth comes as the U.S. commercial real estate market, estimated at over $20 trillion in active and non-active assets, experienced a relatively flat 2025 as the industry navigated ongoing economic headwinds. However, Crexi's growth points to pent-up deal demand and the accelerating adoption of digital tools, in conjunction with interest rates beginning to stabilize and investor confidence increasing; essential enablers for CRE participants that continue to traverse evolving market dynamics.

"The pace of CRE deals today isn't just set by the market. It's also shaped by the tools people are using," said Michael DeGiorgio, Founder and CEO of Crexi. "As more brokers and investors adopt digital workflows, we're seeing faster transactions, stronger connections, and a market that is evolving to meet the needs of modern dealmakers."

Since its founding in 2015, Crexi has become a key marketplace where brokers and investors come together to uncover opportunities and close deals. The platform's decade of growth reflects the increasing activity and engagement across the CRE ecosystem, demonstrating how a centralized, digital platform can give dealmakers the ability to navigate the market more efficiently and respond quickly to evolving conditions.

2025 Year-to-Date Platform Trends and Industry Signals:

Active User Growth Signals Market Engagement: Monthly active users increased 6.3% year over year, showing sustained demand for digital dealmaking tools as brokers and investors seek faster paths to actionable opportunities.

Monthly active users increased 6.3% year over year, showing sustained demand for digital dealmaking tools as brokers and investors seek faster paths to actionable opportunities. Transaction Volume Indicates Re-engagement: Sales transactions captured by Crexi saw substantial growth year over year, evidence of pent-up deal activity returning as market participants begin regaining market confidence.

Sales transactions captured by Crexi saw substantial growth year over year, evidence of pent-up deal activity returning as market participants begin regaining market confidence. Listing Volume Reflects Broader Market Reactivation: Active sale listings grew 12.7%, suggesting property owners are increasingly returning to market, setting new expectations, and preparing for 2026 activity.

Active sale listings grew 12.7%, suggesting property owners are increasingly returning to market, setting new expectations, and preparing for 2026 activity. Leasing Activity Demonstrates Ongoing Demand Across Sectors: Lease transactions climbed 22.7%, underscoring consistent need in industrial, retail, and select office segments as tenants adapt to evolving market conditions.

As CRE fundamentals continue to stabilize and capital becomes more fluid, the industry's adoption of digital platforms is expected to accelerate further. Crexi's year-to-date performance highlights how technology is shaping the future of dealmaking, enabling brokers and investors to act faster, connect more efficiently, and navigate the market with greater clarity. The trends observed in 2025 suggest that 2026 could see even higher transaction velocity, deeper market engagement, and further integration of digital-first workflows across commercial real estate.

About Crexi

Crexi is reimagining commercial real estate with an AI-powered platform built to deliver smarter, more efficient solutions at every stage of the deal lifecycle. From real-time data and market insights with Crexi Intelligence, to targeted property marketing and seamless deal management through Crexi PRO, and a transparent, time-bound bidding experience with Crexi Auction— Crexi enables users to evaluate opportunities, maximize exposure, and close with speed and confidence. To date, Crexi has facilitated over $1 trillion in transactions, 8.6 billion square feet leased, and supports a growing community of more than 2 million monthly active users.

