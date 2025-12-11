Crexi 2025 Year in Review: Expanded Data Partnerships, New MLS Integrations, and Enhanced Platform Capabilities

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crexi, a leading commercial real estate data platform and marketplace, today announced major platform expansion and data growth milestones in 2025, reinforcing its position as a leader in innovation, access and connection. Through new integrations, reporting enhancements and experience upgrades across the product suite, Crexi is delivering greater transparency, workflow efficiency, and market intelligence for brokers, owners, and investors nationwide.

"2025 has been a pivotal year for Crexi, and we are proud of what we have accomplished by integrating richer property and lease data, onboarding major MLS and brokerage partners, and rebuilding key workflows from the ground up," said Michael DeGiorgio, Founder and CEO of Crexi. "These efforts are delivering on our promise to make CRE data more accessible, actionable, and efficient. Our clients can now move faster, underwrite smarter, and scale their business with confidence, and we are already excited for what lies ahead in 2026 as we continue building a fully connected, data-forward ecosystem for the industry."

2025 Platform and Data Milestones:

Expanded Data Partnerships & Integrations: In 2025, Crexi delivered one of the largest data quality and coverage advancements in the company's history. The team expanded the platform's hazard data sources; broadened lease data coverage; and strengthened strategic partnerships with organizations such as First Street. These enhancements increased overall property-level accuracy twofold, enabling brokers, owners, and investors to access richer insights and more reliable underwriting inputs.

In 2025, Crexi delivered one of the largest data quality and coverage advancements in the company's history. The team expanded the platform's hazard data sources; broadened lease data coverage; and strengthened strategic partnerships with organizations such as First Street. These enhancements increased overall property-level accuracy twofold, enabling brokers, owners, and investors to access richer insights and more reliable underwriting inputs. MLS & Brokerage Onboarding: Significant integrations with MLSs and brokerages brought 327,038 active sales and lease listings and 264,958 sale and lease comparable properties (comps) directly into the marketplace.

Significant integrations with MLSs and brokerages brought 327,038 active sales and lease listings and 264,958 sale and lease comparable properties (comps) directly into the marketplace. Enhanced Ownership Accuracy & Verification: Crexi made major advancements in ownership accuracy and verification, particularly for corporate-owned and LLC-held properties. These enhancements significantly increased accuracy, reducing time spent validating ownership, accelerating access to off-market opportunities, and enabling brokers and investors to generate new business leads more efficiently.

Crexi made major advancements in ownership accuracy and verification, particularly for corporate-owned and LLC-held properties. These enhancements significantly increased accuracy, reducing time spent validating ownership, accelerating access to off-market opportunities, and enabling brokers and investors to generate new business leads more efficiently. Crexi Vault Launch: Introduced Crexi Vault , a powerful AI tool that converts real estate documents, including offering memorandums and marketing materials, into structured, enriched, and searchable data.

Introduced , a powerful AI tool that converts real estate documents, including offering memorandums and marketing materials, into structured, enriched, and searchable data. Integrations Hub: The early-stage launch of the Integrations Hub, within the marketplace, established a foundation for seamless CRM connectivity across brokerage operations. This infrastructure reduces duplicate data entry, supports team-wide workflow alignment, and sets the stage for increasingly integrated transaction and prospect management tools.

The early-stage launch of the Integrations Hub, within the marketplace, established a foundation for seamless CRM connectivity across brokerage operations. This infrastructure reduces duplicate data entry, supports team-wide workflow alignment, and sets the stage for increasingly integrated transaction and prospect management tools. Enhanced Search & Property Pages: Upgrades deliver easier filtering, new record tabs, and a more intuitive user experience, built directly from client feedback to help users find relevant opportunities more efficiently and shorten the time from search to action.

Upgrades deliver easier filtering, new record tabs, and a more intuitive user experience, built directly from client feedback to help users find relevant opportunities more efficiently and shorten the time from search to action. Stronger Crexi Intelligence Data Foundation: Continued substantial investments in multifamily depth, property record enrichment, and comps expansion. Bulk ownership verification and strengthened public record integrations further increased data completeness and accelerated prospecting capabilities. These advancements push Crexi closer to operating one of the largest unified CRE data environments in the industry.

Data Growth by the Numbers

In 2025, Crexi significantly expanded both the volume and depth of its data, adding millions of new records across key categories to strengthen market insights and underwriting capabilities:

Transaction Events: Approximately 8.4 million net new records, including sales prices, mortgage updates, ownership changes, and more.

Approximately 8.4 million net new records, including sales prices, mortgage updates, ownership changes, and more. Property Characteristics: Over 8 million new entries, capturing details such as zoning, square footage, year built, and unit counts.

Over 8 million new entries, capturing details such as zoning, square footage, year built, and unit counts. Lease Data: More than 1.2 million additional rows of lease-related information, including non-base rate lease details, broker-reported comps, and platform-extracted data.

These additions reflect a robust expansion across listings, public records, broker integrations and protected data sources, strengthening underwriting accuracy, market analysis and overall property intelligence while reinforcing Crexi's position as a comprehensive data engine for CRE decision-making.

User Experience, Reporting & Workflow Enhancements

Crexi rolled out a fully redesigned map overlay system for clearer property and market visualization, along with a new universal search that surfaces more comprehensive data across listings, transactions, ownership and property records. In addition, Pro-level users now benefit from a revamped master lead report and enhanced export functionality, improving data accessibility and operational efficiency across broker and portfolio manager workflows. The platform also made substantial progress on lease-specific data coverage, with application programming interface (API)-based leads beginning to feed into the system, narrowing historical data gaps and enabling more confident rent roll and lease comp analysis.

Looking ahead to 2026, Crexi plans to build on this momentum with many new products, partnerships and data improvements set for the new year. Key 2026 updates include offering users insights into new types of data as Crexi expands its footprint in zoning, permitting, traffic, and multifamily rent data, adding new layers of precision to valuation and underwriting workflows. Crexi is also working on new AI-focused tools for all audiences, including advanced workflow automation, predictive intelligence, and faster ways for users to surface high-quality opportunities.

About Crexi

Crexi is reimagining commercial real estate with an AI-powered platform built to deliver smarter, more efficient solutions at every stage of the deal lifecycle. From real-time data and market insights with Crexi Intelligence, to targeted property marketing and seamless deal management through Crexi PRO, and a transparent, time-bound bidding experience with Crexi Auction— Crexi enables users to evaluate opportunities, maximize exposure, and close with speed and confidence. To date, Crexi has facilitated over $1 trillion in transactions, 8.6 billion square feet leased, and supports a growing community of more than 2 million monthly active users.

