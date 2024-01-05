Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market size to increase by USD 14.50 billion during 2022-2027, The need to increase the storage life of food products to drive the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial refrigeration equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 14.50 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.86% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by End-user (Retail, Restaurants, Hotels, and Catering units ), Product (Walk-in coolers, Display cases, Refrigerators for drinks, Ice-making machines, and Freezers and others ), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The need to increase the storage life of food products is a key factor driving market growth. Storage conditions play a key role in determining the shelf life of food products. The inadequate temperature during storage can lead to degradation and losses, particularly in commercial spaces like food service establishments. Refrigeration is a key element in preserving food's nutritional and microbial quality. Proper refrigeration offers various benefits by minimizing moisture transfer and ensuring the preservation of the flavor, color, and texture of food products. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a Free PDF Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market 2023-2027

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the commercial refrigeration equipment market: AB Electrolux, Ali Group Srl, Blue Star Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., Dover Corp., Felix Storch Inc., FUJIMAK Corp., HOSHIZAKI Corp., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Imbera, Lennox International Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Standex International Corp., Tecumseh Products Co. LLC, TEFCOLD AS, The Middleby Corp., TURBO AIR Inc., UAB FREOR LT, Valpro Refrigeration, and Welbilt Inc.

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 5.9% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

The growing demand for energy-efficient models of commercial refrigeration equipment is a major trend in the market.

End-users are increasingly inclined towards commercial refrigeration due to its numerous benefits, particularly its cost-saving advantages in terms of energy consumption. ENERGY STAR-certified commercial refrigeration equipment offers a solution for minimizing energy usage.

For example, commercial refrigeration equipment with ENERGY STAR certification is 20% more energy efficient compared to standard commercial refrigeration equipment.

Challenge

The rising preference for pre-used and rented commercial refrigeration equipment is a significant challenge impeding market growth.

Many vendors in the market are introducing enhanced commercial refrigeration equipment with added features. However, not all end-users can invest in these upgraded models. Consequently, many end-users opt for low-cost commercial refrigeration equipment or used models, which are priced lower than new products.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges.

Keg Segments:

The retail segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The retail segment comprises hypermarkets, supermarkets, grocery stores, and convenience stores. These retail stores provide a variety of packaged refrigerated food products and use commercial refrigeration equipment such as glass door freezers and refrigerators for storing drinks. Furthermore, many retailers are introducing fresh varieties of private-label refrigerated food products. For example, Target Brands Inc. recently launched its Good and Gather brand of frozen meal products in March 2021.

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.86% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 14.50 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.9 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AB Electrolux, Ali Group Srl, Blue Star Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., Dover Corp., Felix Storch Inc., FUJIMAK Corp., HOSHIZAKI Corp., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Imbera, Lennox International Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Standex International Corp., Tecumseh Products Co. LLC, TEFCOLD AS, The Middleby Corp., TURBO AIR Inc., UAB FREOR LT, Valpro Refrigeration, and Welbilt Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

SOURCE Technavio