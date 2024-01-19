Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market worth $10.3 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends like IoT integration, enhanced analytics, an emphasis on safety and compliance, and the rise of connected cars will probably influence the commercial vehicle telematics market in the future. The dynamic landscape of commercial vehicle telematics is also influenced by security concerns, an emphasis on environmentally friendly solutions, and global market expansion. It is advisable to review recent industry reports and news sources for the most recent information.

The Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market is set to experience rapid growth, projected to surge from USD 5.2 billion in 2023 to USD 10.3 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period of 2023–2028, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

Escalating regulatory requirements to enhance vehicle and passenger safety and security and increasing recognition of the importance of predictive maintenance are driving forces propelling the commercial vehicle telematics market forward. Telematics technology empower businesses by optimizing fleet management, enabling data-driven decisions, ensuring safety and compliance, reducing downtime, and enhancing customer service.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market"

360 - Tables

70 - Figures

450 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=22050839

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2018–2028 Base year considered 2022 Forecast period 2023–2028 Forecast units USD (Million) Segments covered Offering, Vehicle Type, Propulsion Type, Sales Channel, End-user, and Region Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered Verizon Connect (US), Geotab (Canada), Trimble (US), PTC Inc (US), TomTom (Netherlands), Omnitracs (US), Masternaut Limited (United Kingdom), Microlise (United Kingdom), Inseego Corporation (US), Samsara (US), Octo Telematics (Italy), MiX Telematics (South Africa), Zonar Systems (US), Teletrac Navman (US), Spireon (US), Lytx (US), Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (Germany), Motive (US), Nauto (US), GreenRoad Technologies (Israel), Otonomo Technologies (India), Fleetx.io (India), Onfleet (US), Vontier (US), Tangerine (Switzerland), Mojio (Canada), Gurtam (Lithuania), Fleetable (India), Avrios (Switzerland), and Platform Science (US)

By offering, fleet management software segment to register the largest market share during the forecast period

The fleet management software segment plays an important role in optimizing operational efficiency. Fleet management software provides comprehensive solutions for real-time tracking, route optimization, and performance analytics, enabling businesses to enhance productivity and reduce operational costs. With increasing demand for streamlined logistics and the growing emphasis on regulatory compliance, businesses are increasingly adopting these software solutions to gain a competitive edge. The integration of advanced technologies such as IoT, AI, and data analytics within fleet management software further solidifies its position as a key driver for efficiency and cost-effectiveness in the commercial vehicle telematics landscape.

Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=22050839

By vehicle type, light commercial vehicles (LCV) segment is poised for the fastest growth rate during the forecast period

The rising demand for last-mile delivery services, particularly driven by the e-commerce boom, has led to an expansion of LCV fleets. Telematics solutions offer enhanced route optimization, real-time tracking, and efficient fuel management, addressing the critical need for cost-effective and timely deliveries. Regulatory mandates emphasizing safety and compliance further drive the adoption of telematics systems in LCVs, ensuring adherence to stringent standards. Additionally, the affordability and scalability of telematics solutions make them more accessible for smaller fleet operators within the LCV segment, fostering widespread adoption.

By region, Asia Pacific to account for highest growth rate during forecast period

The Asia Pacific region leads as the fastest-growing segment in the commercial vehicle telematics market, fueled by factors such as rapid urbanization, burgeoning e-commerce activities, and an increasing emphasis on supply chain efficiency. Governments across Asia Pacific are implementing stringent regulations to enhance road safety and reduce environmental impact, prompting fleet operators to adopt telematics for compliance and monitoring purposes. Moreover, the growing awareness of the benefits associated with telematics, such as fuel efficiency, asset optimization, and real-time tracking, is fueling the adoption among businesses in the logistics and transportation sectors.

Top Key Companies in Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market

Some major players in the commercial vehicle telematics market include include Verizon Connect (US), Geotab (Canada), Trimble (US), Omnitracs (US), TomTom (Netherlands) along with startups and SMEs such as Motive (US), Nauto (US), Fleetx.io (India), Onfleet (US), and Vontier (US).

Recent Developments

In December 2023 , Verizon Connect enhanced GPS Fleet Tracking Software with multiple new features. The latest release of GPS fleet tracking software includes new translations for the connect vehicles tab on the My Account page, and updated several existing translations, for all supported locales, updated CARB reports to support the display of extended street addresses and bug fixes.

, Verizon Connect enhanced GPS Fleet Tracking Software with multiple new features. The latest release of GPS fleet tracking software includes new translations for the connect vehicles tab on the My Account page, and updated several existing translations, for all supported locales, updated CARB reports to support the display of extended street addresses and bug fixes. In December 2023 , Trimble added a host of new functionalities in its TMT Fleet Management Platform. The latest version includes enhanced application programming interface which can now handle high-volume record loads to ensure that the "next" Inspection Ticket number is generated as expected.

, Trimble added a host of new functionalities in its TMT Fleet Management Platform. The latest version includes enhanced application programming interface which can now handle high-volume record loads to ensure that the "next" Inspection Ticket number is generated as expected. In December 2023 , Microlise announced that Bidfood, a distinguished leader in foodservice distribution, will use their software solutions for another three years. Bidfood has been using Microlise's suite of software solutions – namely 'Fleet Performance' which provides state-of-the-art telematics and tracking capabilities – to enhance the efficiency and reliability of its expansive fleet operations.

, Microlise announced that Bidfood, a distinguished leader in foodservice distribution, will use their software solutions for another three years. Bidfood has been using Microlise's suite of software solutions – namely 'Fleet Performance' which provides state-of-the-art telematics and tracking capabilities – to enhance the efficiency and reliability of its expansive fleet operations. In October 2023 , Geotab announced a partnership with DKG Group, one of Australia's leading providers of innovative risk- measured insurance solutions. As part of the partnership, DKG will launch Fuse Fleet for Geotab customers, a behavior-based insurance offering that rewards safe driving and enables accurate pricing of premiums.

, Geotab announced a partnership with DKG Group, one of leading providers of innovative risk- measured insurance solutions. As part of the partnership, DKG will launch Fuse Fleet for Geotab customers, a behavior-based insurance offering that rewards safe driving and enables accurate pricing of premiums. In October 2023 , TomTom announced a new partnership with Flow Labs, an AI-powered transportation data platform to offer high traffic data accuracy with the aim of enhancing transport safety, equity, mobility, and environmental sustainability.

, TomTom announced a new partnership with Flow Labs, an AI-powered transportation data platform to offer high traffic data accuracy with the aim of enhancing transport safety, equity, mobility, and environmental sustainability. In September 2023 , Samsara and Ford Pro joined forces for enhanced fleet management. The partnership aims to seamlessly integrate manufacturer-grade vehicle data from Ford commercial vehicles into Samsara's central fleet management platform without any hardware installation.

, Samsara and Ford Pro joined forces for enhanced fleet management. The partnership aims to seamlessly integrate manufacturer-grade vehicle data from Ford commercial vehicles into Samsara's central fleet management platform without any hardware installation. In August 2023 , StreetLight Data, Inc. partnered with TomTom, the location technology specialist. This partnership includes incorporating TomTom's best-in-class global data into StreetLight's growing line of cloud-based products that support transportation professionals with the most critical analytics, for any road and any mode.

, StreetLight Data, Inc. partnered with TomTom, the location technology specialist. This partnership includes incorporating TomTom's best-in-class global data into StreetLight's growing line of cloud-based products that support transportation professionals with the most critical analytics, for any road and any mode. In January 2023 , Inseego UK teamed up with vehicle and driver management software specialist, Pocket Box, to deliver telematics-enabled fleet management solutions. Under the partnership, the company's fleet customers can now take advantage of a powerful and easy-to-use tool to ensure vehicles are road legal and safe, while staff are fit and eligible to drive.

Inquire Before Buying@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=22050839

Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Advantages:

Fleet efficiency can be increased by using telematics to manage fuel use, optimize routes, and track in real time.

Telematics systems contribute to increased road safety and adherence to industry standards by keeping an eye on driver behavior, weariness, and regulatory compliance.

Advanced analytics are made possible by integration with the Internet of Things (IoT), which promotes connection between infrastructure and automobiles.

By encouraging eco-friendly driving habits and maximizing fuel efficiency, telematics helps environmentally responsible actions.

Through increased operating efficiency overall, less fuel consumption, and greater resource usage, the technology presents potential cost benefits.

Concerns about cybersecurity are addressed with telematics, which guarantees sensitive data protection and secure system operation.

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and predict the commercial vehicle telematics market by offering (software and services), propulsion type, vehicle type, sales channel, end-user, and region

To provide detailed information related to major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) influencing the market growth

To analyze the micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the commercial vehicle telematics market

To analyze opportunities in the market and provide details of the competitive landscape for stakeholders and market leaders

To forecast the market size of segments for five main regions: North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Middle East & Africa , and Latin America

, , , & , and To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market rankings and core competencies.

To analyze competitive developments, such as partnerships, new product launches, and mergers and acquisitions, in the commercial vehicle telematics market

To analyze the impact of recession across all the regions across the commercial vehicle telematics market

Browse Adjacent Market: Information and Communications Technology Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Other Reports:

Industrial Networking Solutions (INS) Market - Global Forecast to 2028

IT Service Management (ITSM) Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Data Mesh Market - Global Forecast to 2028

AI Data Management Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Personal Cloud Market - Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/commercial-telematics-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/commercial-telematics.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets