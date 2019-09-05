Commission-Free Online Broker, Webull, Launches $100,000 Card Harvest Event

There are six tasks total each participant has to complete in order to have a chance at winning the prize money. Throughout the completion of each task, participants will receive cards and medals in order to enter the prize pool. To enter the prize pool, each participant must receive five specific cards, when all received, will spell LUCKY; yet they can receive duplicate cards at the completion of each task.

With the competition designed to help users to get familiar with the financial data and paper trading tools, the six tasks consist of registering for the event, setting up a screener, creating a watchlist, setting up an alert, performing a paper trading, and donate duplicate cards to others. The final task can be complete multiple times.

Another goal of the Webull Card Harvest Event is to encourage platform-driven communication. For example, when participants are working to collect cards, they have the option to exchange duplicates they have picked up throughout the way, instead of continuing to compete to find the cards they are missing.

Once a participant has all of their LUCKY cards, they can enter the first prize pool, valued at $30,000. Once complete, participants are automatically entered into the second prize pool, which has a $70,000 value. Participants can keep playing and collecting metals to increase their chance of winning the second pool.

Learn more about the Webull Card Harvest Event here.

Webull believes that the everyday retail investor is an integral part of the investment space. Through the synergy of technology and finance, Webull has developed an easy-to-use, zero commission brokerage and market data app to aid investors of all levels.

Webull strives to keep its vast depth of news, real-time market data, analysis tools, and trading commissions completely free to both day traders and those who are starting to take care of their own finances. They pride themselves on continually improving the day trading platform and bringing exciting and useful tools to help traders make smarter financial decisions. That's where Webull Card Harvest Event comes in.

About Webull Financial LLC

Webull Financial LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). The headquarters of Webull Financial LLC is located at 44 Wall Street, New York, NY, USA.

Risk Disclosure: System response and account access times may vary due to a variety of factors, including trading volumes, market conditions, system performance, and other factors. Trading of stocks and all other investment products involves substantial risk of loss and it is not suitable for every investor. The value of stocks may fluctuate and as a result, clients may lose more than their original investment. Free stock trading refers tofers radingttp://wwwWebull Financial LLC self-directed individual cash or margin brokerage accounts that trade U.S. listed securities via mobile devices or Web. Relevant SEC & FINRA fees may apply. Download the Webull App in the Apple App store or Google Android Store for free. To learn more about Webull Financial LLC, the app, or to book an interview, contact Gabriel Cao at 917-267-5556 or email gabe@webull-us.com, or visit the website at www.webull.com.

For Webull's terms and conditions, please visit https://www.webull.com/policy.

SOURCE Webull Financial LLC