Webull Announces Launch of Webull Lite

Leading Commission-Free Trading Platform Now Offers Simplified Way to Trade

NEW YORK, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull , a leading commission-free trading platform, today announced the launch of Webull Lite, a simplified way for users to trade. With both Webull and Webull Lite all in one app, users will be able to seamlessly toggle back and forth between versions. Webull Lite offers the same tools and educational materials as the traditional platform, but in a more manageable way for users who are new to trading or are looking for a simpler approach.

Webull Lite's frictionless navigation, restructured core pages, and features to optimize experience, reduce complexity and decision-making costs in convenient new ways. The four main capabilities include investing, saving, goal planning, and the ability to personalize settings.

"Webull has always been committed to creating a seamless trading experience for users of all levels," said Anthony Denier, Group President and US CEO of Webull. "We are launching Webull Lite in response to customer demand for an expanded selection of services tailored to meet the needs of a diverse range of retail investors. We look forward to reaching a broader audience of individuals with this new product and are excited for them to experience Webull."

Webull Lite is currently available in the US, with plans to expand globally in the future.

Webull provides retail investors with 24/7 access to financial markets worldwide. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, fractional shares, and futures, through Webull's trading platform, which is currently available in the United States, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia, South Africa, Japan, Mexico, Brazil, and Canada.

For more information on Webull and its offerings, please visit www.webull.com .

About Webull

Webull Financial is a leading online brokerage platform committed to empowering self-directed investors with innovative tools and cutting-edge technology. With low-cost trading on a wide range of assets, advanced charting tools, and real-time market data, Webull is revolutionizing the way individuals approach investing. The user-centric approach and commitment to staying at the forefront of industry trends underscore the mission to provide a seamless and rewarding experience for traders of all levels. Through the Webull Group, Webull Financial and its affiliates combine to serve tens of millions of users from over 180 countries worldwide. Securities and futures trading is offered to customers by Webull Financial LLC ("Webull Financial"), a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a futures commission merchant registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Webull Financial is a member of the Financial Industry Authority (FINRA), the National Futures Association (NFA), and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of principal. For more information about Webull, visit www.webull.com.

