Webull Announces Partnership with Apex and Moment to Enable Fixed Income Trading

NEW YORK, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull , a leading low cost trading platform announced a partnership with Apex Fintech Solutions Inc. ("Apex") and Moment Technology, Inc. ("Moment"). Through the partnership, Webull users will be able to trade fixed income securities and have access to an asset class traditionally reserved for institutional investors.

Webull customers will have access to fractional bond investing for the first time ever. With Apex and Moment's technology, Webull users can buy fixed income instruments for as little as $100, significantly less than today's industry par minimums of $1,000 and $5,000.

"Webull is looking to drastically overhaul the fixed income experience for the retail investor," said Arianne Adams, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Derivatives at Webull. "We are excited to continue expanding our product offerings to meet the evolving needs of our users in today's market."

Webull users will be able to view reference data and analytics on bonds, arming investors with necessary information to help them make better trading decisions. This data includes information like price, yield, the bond's coupon (interest payment), and more.

"We are excited to collaborate with Webull and their team to help them democratize fixed income trading, and to provide their clients with an experience for this asset class that is designed to mirror the equity investing experience," said Bill Capuzzi, CEO of Apex Fintech Solutions. "Apex's modern, flexible, and scalable platform continues to launch innovations that give retail investors capabilities previously unattainable."

Bond prices historically have an inverse relationship with stock prices, giving Webull customers the opportunity to hedge against macroeconomic events and market trends. Yields from Bond ETFs and Cash Management products are generally dependent on prevailing market conditions and subject to change, but a portfolio of individual bonds can give greater transparency and control to those seeking a customized investment journey.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Webull and Apex, leveraging industry-leading technology to redefine retail fixed income investing," said Dylan Parker, CEO at Moment. "Together, we are delivering fixed income market data and trading to investors with a level of access and sophistication that has previously been impossible."

Webull has currently made Fixed Income Trading available in the US, with plans to expand globally in the future.

Users can put investment strategies to work by trading stocks, ETFs, options, fractional shares, futures, and now, fixed income, through Webull's trading platform, which is currently available in some countries in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia and more. For more information on Webull and its offerings, please visit www.webull.com .

