CommLoan Achieves Nationwide Regulatory Approval Across All 50 States

Company plans reverse merger with Windtree Therapeutics as it expands its AI-powered commercial lending marketplace

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CommLoan , a commercial real estate lending technology company operating the first true AI-powered commercial mortgage lending marketplace, announced today that it has obtained the final approvals needed to operate and do business in all 50 states, without restriction.

The expanded footprint allows CommLoan to support transactions across state lines, strengthen referral opportunities nationwide and recruit brokers who hold individual licenses in states where they are required.

Mitch Ginsberg, Founder & CEO of CommLoan

In December 2025, CommLoan also signed a letter of intent with Warrington, Pennsylvania-based Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (OTCID: WINT) outlining plans for a proposed reverse merger that, if completed, would result in strengthening CommLoan's position to become a publicly traded company. The companies are currently finalizing a definitive agreement and expect to execute it within the coming weeks. The transaction would provide access to the public markets as CommLoan continues expanding its AI-driven commercial lending marketplace.The proposed transaction remains subject to negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, regulatory approvals, and other customary closing conditions.

"The commercial lending market is enormous, but the infrastructure supporting it hasn't evolved with the scale of the opportunity," said Mitch Ginsberg, founder and CEO of CommLoan. "We built CommLoan to modernize how these loans are sourced, matched and funded. Operating nationwide puts us in a position to expand that marketplace and bring a more efficient lending model to every major market in the country. If the proposed transaction with Windtree is completed, it would also provide access to the public markets as the company continues building its platform."

CommLoan operates a broker-centric marketplace that matches borrower priorities, including rate, recourse, speed and structure, against detailed lender criteria within its proprietary dataset of actively managed lending partners. The company's technology is infused with AI and designed to reduce guesswork, improve pull-through rates and increase certainty for brokers, borrowers, and lenders alike.

To support this next phase of growth, CommLoan has also expanded its executive and corporate leadership team over the past several months, strengthening its capabilities across technology, operations, finance and marketing.

Peeyush Dayal joined the corporate team as chief technology officer to lead AI platform development and scale the company's data and engineering infrastructure. Sarah Lillegraven joined as vice president of marketing to drive national brand positioning and broker engagement. Lindsay Rodgers was recently promoted to chief operations officer to oversee operational scalability and platform performance. Ahmed Amer joined as vice president of finance to support financial strategy and growth planning. Robert Shaar joined the corporate team as executive vice president after previously serving as a commercial mortgage broker for over a year.

The company also expanded its broker services team with the addition of Brian Meyer as account executive and its marketing team by adding Ryan Tofil as community manager and Madison Holling as social media manager.

"This investment in key players who have extensive experience reflects the scale of what we are building," Ginsberg added. "We understand that to achieve the kind of growth we are stepping into, we must have top tier leadership across AI, technology, operations, finance, and marketing to ensure our platform continues delivering transparency, accuracy, and better outcomes for brokers and borrowers."

For more information, visit www.commloan.com.

About CommLoan

CommLoan is a commercial real estate lending technology company operating the first true AI-powered commercial mortgage lending marketplace. Through its proprietary platform, CUPID™, CommLoan connects borrowers and originators with hundreds of active lenders nationwide, allowing users to efficiently compare rates, terms, and loan structures across all property types, including multifamily, retail, office, industrial, healthcare, single-purpose, and much more. Established in 2014 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, CommLoan is redefining commercial mortgage lending across all categories, including SBA, CMBS, FHA/HUD, and others through technology, transparency, and data-driven efficiency. For more information, visit www.commloan.com .

SOURCE CommLoan