CommLoan Hits 1,000 Lenders as Data-Driven Marketplace Expands Borrower's Access to CRE Capital

Q1 growth strengthens proprietary dataset powering AI-driven loan matching, improving precision and competition across commercial real estate lending

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CommLoan, a commercial real estate lending technology company operating the first true AI-powered commercial mortgage lending marketplace, announced that it now supports 1,000 active commercial mortgage lenders on its platform. This milestone marks a significant expansion of the proprietary dataset that powers its marketplace and enables more precise borrower-lender matching at scale.

Mitch Ginsberg, Founder & CEO of CommLoan

The growing network spans banks, credit unions, private lenders, agencies and debt funds, increasing competition and improving access to capital for borrowers across the market. Recent lender additions also signal shifting demand, particularly in construction lending, where new capital is actively seeking deployment. At the same time, regional lenders and credit unions continue to join the platform to access more targeted, qualified deal flow.

"Each lender we add to the CommLoan platform makes every deal more precise," said Mitch Ginsberg, founder and CEO of CommLoan. "When the data tells you how a lender actually lends before you send a deal, everything moves faster and with more certainty giving borrowers more control and choice than ever before."

When a lender is onboarded to the platform, CommLoan builds a structured profile based on detailed lending criteria, including asset classes, loan sizes, geographic preferences and credit parameters. This enables deals to be matched based on fit rather than guesswork, reducing friction and improving execution certainty across the lending process.

Lenders are increasingly turning to CommLoan to solve a common challenge: too many deals that don't fit. By delivering opportunities that are aligned with each lender's specific criteria, the platform enables more efficient underwriting and faster decision-making.

America's Christian Credit Union, based in Dupont, Washington, joined CommLoan late last year and has already closed two transactions through the platform, highlighting how expanded lender coverage can create new paths to execution.

"Since joining the CommLoan platform, we're no longer wasting time on deals that don't fit," said Daniel Barrera, Account Executive at America's Christian Credit Union. "The deals we're seeing are much better aligned with our credit box, making the process smoother and allowing us to deploy capital with greater confidence."

As the commercial real estate lending market continues to shift, CommLoan's growth is focused on building a more intelligent and transparent intelligence layer where lenders see better deals, brokers work more efficiently and borrowers have access to the right capital.

"We have built commercial real estate lending's first operating system," said Ginsberg. "For decades, this industry has been dominated by large institutions with all the power and leverage. CommLoan is changing that with a data-driven approach that connects the right deals with the right lenders from the start, giving everyday borrowers institutional-grade leverage"

For more information, visit www.commloan.com.

About CommLoan

CommLoan is a commercial real estate lending technology company operating the first true AI-powered commercial mortgage lending marketplace. Through its proprietary platform, CUPID™, CommLoan connects borrowers and originators with hundreds of active lenders nationwide, allowing users to efficiently compare rates, terms, and loan structures across all property types, including multifamily, retail, office, industrial, healthcare, single-purpose, and much more. Established in 2014 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, CommLoan is redefining commercial mortgage lending across all categories, including SBA, CMBS, FHA/HUD, and others through technology, transparency, and data-driven efficiency. For more information, visit www.commloan.com .

SOURCE CommLoan