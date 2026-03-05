CommLoan CEO Mitch Ginsberg Named 2026 CRE Technology Influencer by GlobeSt.

Ginsberg recognized for his leadership and impact in modernizing commercial real estate lending

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 5, 2026 CommLoan, a technology company operating the first true AI-powered commercial mortgage marketplace, announced today that founder and CEO Mitch Ginsberg has been named a 2026 Influencer in CRE Technology by GlobeSt. This annual recognition honors innovative commercial real estate leaders leading the charge in implementing meaningful technological advancement into the industry.

This year's award highlights commercial real estate teams, individuals and companies which possess data-driven analysis, industry-leading technological expertise and a foresight to see the impact innovation will have on the future of the industry. As the demand for speed and efficiency rises with commercial real estate markets, adopting technological-solutions have become a critical endeavor.

Ginsberg has more than 30 years of experience in commercial real estate lending. He founded CommLoan in 2014 with the goal to modernize the historically fragmented lending processes the industry was still using. Under his leadership, CommLoan developed a data-driven marketplace platform that matches brokers and borrowers with lenders based on structured criteria rather than guesswork. Today, the company manages relationships with more than 900 active commercial lenders nationwide and maintains a proprietary dataset covering hundreds of thousands of loan parameters across property types and geographies. The platform has supported more than $2 billion in commercial loan closings.

"I am honored to be recognized as a CRE Technology Influencer," said Ginsberg. "When we started CommLoan, the goal was simple. Make commercial lending less fragmented and more transparent for brokers and borrowers. This award is really about the progress our team has made in building a marketplace that replaces uncertainty with data and clarity."

Much of the commercial lending process still relies on manual workflows. CommLoan integrates AI-driven analysis to enhance lender matching, improve deal packaging and reduce friction throughout the financing cycle. The technology is designed to elevate the role of brokers, allowing them to focus on advisory work while the platform handles complex data alignment.

As capital markets continue to shift, CommLoan remains focused on expanding broker adoption, strengthening its proprietary dataset and delivering more predictable outcomes across the commercial lending ecosystem.

About CommLoan

CommLoan is a commercial real estate lending technology company operating the first true commercial mortgage lending marketplace. Through its proprietary platform, CUPID™, CommLoan connects borrowers and originators with hundreds of active lenders nationwide, allowing users to efficiently compare rates, terms, and loan structures across property types, including multifamily, retail, office, industrial, healthcare, and SBA financing. Established in 2014 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, CommLoan is redefining commercial mortgage lending through technology, transparency, and data-driven efficiency. For more information, visit www.commloan.com.

