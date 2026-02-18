Common Concerns About Summer Camp for Blind or Visually Impaired Children and Teens

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayfinder's Camp Bloomfield staff shared parents' most common questions and concerns as this summer's registration deadline approaches. The youth/teen session is specifically designed for children ages 7-17 who are blind or visually impaired and is 100% free of charge thanks to generous donors.

Youth and teens who are blind or visually impaired thrive at Wayfinder's Camp Bloomfield. Highly trained staff empower campers in a safe, accessible environment. “Camp was filled with positivity. I got to hang around with great people and do fun activities. I plan on coming back every year..” — Audrey, youth/teen session

Is my child safe at camp?

Wayfinder's Camp Bloomfield is accredited by The American Camp Association, meeting the highest standards for quality, safety and operations. There are two registered nurses onsite, rigorous training and CPR and first aid certifications for all staff, as well as 3:1 or 5:1 staff-to-camper ratios, depending on cabin size and individual needs.



Experience Wayfinder's Camp Bloomfield in this video



What happens if my child becomes homesick or overwhelmed?

Our counselors are trained in child development and behavior support strategies to respond with care and patience. When a camper feels homesick, we first work closely with them to understand and address those feelings, helping them build coping skills and confidence.

We also provide calming sensory spaces where campers can decompress when needed. Calling home is always an option, but we aim to empower campers to work through challenges with support.



Meet a brave camper who overcame homesickness



How do you communicate with parents during camp?

We contact parents immediately if there is ever a concern about their child's health or well-being. Families receive access to a private photos link at the start of camp to view daily highlights. Parents can always reach the director via Wi-Fi calling, email, or the camp's direct phone line throughout the session.



"I really appreciated the proactive communication and accessibility throughout the week of camp." — Camp Bloomfield parent



How do you help campers who are blind or visually impaired?

Wayfinder's Camp Bloomfield has operated since 1958. Many former campers become counselors! We maintain a thoughtful balance of sighted and visually impaired staff for both safety and representation. Our blind or visually impaired counselors provide powerful mentorship and shared lived experiences with our campers. Every staff member receives comprehensive training in accessibility, orientation and mobility, descriptive language, child development, behavior support and adaptive activity design.



Meet Zech, one of Wayfinder's camp counselors who is visually impaired



What does a typical day at camp look like?

Counselors wake campers and gather at the "heart of camp" for songs and morning community time. After breakfast, campers rotate through activities such as archery, rock wall climbing, canoeing, swimming, arts and crafts, sports, team challenges, trivia and independent living skills. Following lunch and a midday rest period, campers enjoy another activity rotation before dinner. Evenings include campfires, talent shows, movie nights, themed dances and a special awards ceremony on the final night. The structure provides both security and adventure in a supportive environment.



