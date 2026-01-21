Wayfinder Family Services Achieves Highest Possible Accreditation Scores

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayfinder Family Services has earned full reaccreditation from the Council on Accreditation (COA), achieving the highest possible scores on all 972 standards across program quality, fiscal oversight, operations and management. COA identified zero deficiencies or areas of improvement, a rare distinction that places Wayfinder among an elite group of nonprofits nationwide.

Wayfinder has maintained COA accreditation since 2014. Currently, only 15 Los Angeles nonprofits and 129 statewide hold this distinction. COA added 178 standards since Wayfinder's prior review in 2022, significantly raising the bar for accreditation. COA Accreditation, a service of Social Current, is an objective, independent and reliable validation of an agency's performance.

"This achievement reflects the extraordinary dedication of our staff and the strength of our governance," said Jay Allen, Wayfinder's president and chief executive officer. "The peer reviewers recognized what we see every day: an organization where passion, compassion and empathy drive everything we do, and where client rights remain at the core of all programs."

During the multi-day on-site review, three peer reviewers conducted extensive interviews with board members, 25 staff members and 36 clients. The reviewers noted that Wayfinder's strategic planning exceeds what they typically see in Fortune 500 companies and praised the board's rare depth of organizational understanding. Testimonials from recipients of Wayfinder's services particularly moved the review team. As one individual with visual impairment shared, "Staff owe us nothing but give us everything."

The COA accreditation process evaluates organizations against evidence-based best practices in governance, leadership, human resources, quality improvement, service delivery and outcomes. Achieving full compliance demonstrates an organization's commitment to continuous quality improvement and accountability.

Wayfinder Family Services serves nearly 23,000 children, youth and families annually across California through comprehensive programs in foster care and adoption, mental health services, services for individuals with visual impairments or multiple disabilities and more. The organization has main offices in Los Angeles and Sacramento areas and over 15 offices across California.

About Wayfinder Family Services

Wayfinder Family Services is the place to turn for people facing the greatest challenges. The organization provides expert, individualized support and services to children, youth, adults and families through child welfare programs, including foster care and adoption; vision and disability programs and medical and mental health programs.

