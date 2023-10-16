Common Dividend Declared by NNN REIT, Inc.

NNN REIT, Inc.

16 Oct, 2023, 08:30 ET

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NNN), a real estate investment trust, today announced a quarterly dividend of 56.5 cents per share payable November 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of October 31, 2023. NNN is one of only three publicly traded REITs to have increased its annual dividend for 34 or more consecutive years.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned 3,479 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.5 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years. For more information on the company, visit www.nnnreit.com.

