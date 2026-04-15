Common Dividend Declared by NNN REIT, Inc.

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NNN REIT, Inc.

Apr 15, 2026, 08:30 ET

ORLANDO, Fla., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NNN) ("NNN" or the "Company"), a real estate investment trust, today announced a quarterly dividend of 60 cents per share payable May 15, 2026 to shareholders of record as of April 30, 2026. NNN is one of only three publicly traded REITs to have increased its annual dividend for 36 or more consecutive years.

About NNN REIT, Inc.

NNN invests in high-quality properties subject generally to long-term, net leases with minimal ongoing capital expenditures. As of December 31, 2025, the Company owned 3,692 properties in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico with a gross leasable area of approximately 39.6 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years. For more information on the Company, visit www.nnnreit.com.

SOURCE NNN REIT, Inc.

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