NNN REIT, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2026 Results and Increases 2026 Guidance

ORLANDO, Fla., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NNN) (the "Company" or "NNN"), a real estate investment trust, today announced financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Highlights include:

First Quarter 2026 Highlights:

Reported net earnings of $0.50 per diluted share and AFFO of $0.87 per diluted share

Increased ABR by 6.9% over prior-year results to $934.6 million

Increased portfolio occupancy to 98.6%, an increase of 30 and 90 basis points over the prior quarter and prior year periods, respectively, with a portfolio weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years

Closed on $145.4 million of investments at an initial cash cap rate of 7.5%, with a weighted average lease term of 19 years

Sold 25 properties for $35.8 million, including $17.8 million of income producing properties at a weighted average cap rate of 7.2%

Sold 1,667,232 common shares pursuant to forward sale agreements under the Company's at-the-market equity program ("ATM") at a weighted average price per share of $44.93

Fully drew down the $300 million senior unsecured delayed draw term loan facility due in February 2029 (the "Term Loan") with the entire outstanding balance fully hedged at an all-in fixed rate of 4.10%

Maintained balance sheet flexibility with a sector-leading weighted average debt maturity of 10.5 years, no encumbered assets, only 1.6% of floating rate exposure and $1.2 billion of total available liquidity

Paid a $0.60 quarterly dividend, representing a 5.7% annualized dividend yield and a 69% AFFO payout ratio as of March 31, 2026

Additional Highlights:

Increased AFFO per share guidance to a new range of $3.53 to $3.59

Increased Core FFO per share guidance to a new range of $3.48 to $3.54

Steve Horn, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are pleased with our solid start to the year. Our strong first quarter performance enabled us to increase AFFO guidance for 2026. Portfolio occupancy climbed to 98.6%, surpassing our long-term average, and our balance sheet remains well positioned to fund future acquisitions. NNN's primarily self-funded model in the triple-net market, combined with our robust tenant relationship program, positions us to deliver consistent and sustainable per-share growth year after year."

FINANCIAL RESULTS





Quarter Ended March 31,

(dollars in thousands, except per diluted share data)

2026



2025

Revenues

$ 240,424



$ 230,854















Net earnings

$ 93,951



$ 96,458

Net earnings per share

$ 0.50



$ 0.51















FFO

$ 163,150



$ 158,734

FFO per share

$ 0.86



$ 0.85















Core FFO

$ 163,584



$ 160,907

Core FFO per share

$ 0.86



$ 0.86















AFFO

$ 165,679



$ 163,015

AFFO per share

$ 0.87



$ 0.87



PORTFOLIO SNAPSHOT

(dollars in thousands)

March 31,

2026



December 31,

2025



March 31,

2025

Number of properties



3,711





3,692





3,641

Total gross leasable area (square feet)



39,597,000





39,578,000





37,311,000

Occupancy rate



98.6 %



98.3 %



97.7 % Weighted average remaining lease term (years)



10.1





10.2





9.9

ABR

$ 934,612



$ 928,081



$ 874,301



PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS

(dollars in thousands)

Quarter Ended

March 31, 2026

Total dollars invested(1)

$ 145,394

Number of properties



41

Gross leasable area (square feet)(2)



304,000

Weighted average cap rate(3)



7.5 % Weighted average lease term (years)



19.0



(1) Includes dollars invested in projects under construction or tenant improvements. (2) Includes additional square footage from completed construction on existing properties. (3) Calculated as the initial cash annual base rent divided by the total purchase price of the properties.

PROPERTY DISPOSITIONS





Quarter Ended March 31, 2026

(dollars in thousands)

Occupied



Vacant



Total

Number of properties



9





16





25

Gross leasable area (square feet)



90,000





156,000





246,000

Net sale proceeds

$ 17,800



$ 18,027



$ 35,827

Weighted average cap rate(1)



7.2 %



—





7.2 %

(1) Calculated as the cash annual base rent divided by the total gross proceeds received for the occupied properties.

CAPITAL MARKETS ACTIVITY

During the quarter ended March 31, 2026, NNN drew down the entire $300 million on the Term Loan. The Company previously entered into forward starting swaps with a total notional value of $300 million that fix the Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR") at 3.25% and fully hedge the outstanding balance on the Term Loan at an all-in fixed rate of 4.10%.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2026, NNN sold 1,667,232 common shares pursuant to forward sale agreements under the Company's ATM at a weighted average price per share of $44.93.

As of March 31, 2026, NNN had 1,667,232 shares of common stock subject to outstanding forward sale agreements, which upon settlement, are anticipated to raise net proceeds of approximately $74.0 million. Net proceeds include the impact of forward price adjustments through March 31, 2026.

BALANCE SHEET AND LIQUIDITY

As of March 31, 2026, Gross Debt was $4.9 billion with a weighted average interest rate of 4.2% and a weighted average debt maturity of 10.5 years. The Company ended the quarter with $1.2 billion of total available liquidity, including $1.1 billion of unused line of credit capacity, $74.0 million of outstanding forward equity, and $5.4 million of cash and restricted cash. Net Debt to annualized EBITDAre and fixed charge coverage was 5.7x and 4.1x, respectively, as of March 31, 2026. Including the impact of unsettled forward equity, Pro Forma Net Debt to annualized EBITDAre was 5.6x as of March 31, 2026.

DIVIDEND

As previously announced on April 15, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share payable on May 15, 2026, to shareholders of record as of April 30, 2026. The quarterly dividend represents an annualized dividend of $2.40 per share and an annualized dividend yield of 5.7% as of March 31, 2026.

2026 GUIDANCE

(dollars in millions, except per diluted share data)

Initial 2026

Guidance

Updated 2026

Guidance Net earnings per share excluding any gains on disposition of real estate,

impairment losses and retirement and severance costs

$2.02 - $2.08

$2.02 - $2.08 Real estate depreciation and amortization per share

$1.45

$1.46 Core FFO per share

$3.47 - $3.53

$3.48 - $3.54 AFFO per share

$3.52 - $3.58

$3.53 - $3.59 General and administrative expenses

$53 - $55

$53 - $55 Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements

$14 - $15

$14 - $15 Acquisition volume

$550 - $650

$550 - $650 Disposition volume

$110 - $150

$110 - $150

Guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission").

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

The Company will host a conference call on April 30, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. ET to discuss first quarter results. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website at www.nnnreit.com or by using the following link. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 888-506-0062 in the United States ("U.S.") or 973-528-0011 for international callers and entering the participant code 188942 or referencing NNN REIT, Inc.

A telephonic replay of the call will be available through Thursday, May 14, 2026, by dialing 877-481-4010 in the U.S. or 919-882-2331 internationally and entering the code 53800.

ABOUT NNN REIT, INC.

NNN invests in high-quality properties subject generally to long-term, net leases with minimal ongoing capital expenditures. As of March 31, 2026, the Company owned 3,711 properties in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, with a gross leasable area of approximately 39.6 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years. NNN is one of only three publicly traded real estate investment trusts to have increased annual dividends for 36 or more consecutive years. For more information on the Company, visit www.nnnreit.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements. These statements generally are characterized by the use of terms such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "estimated" or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the Company's actual future results to differ materially from expected results. These risks include, among others, general economic conditions, including inflation, local real estate conditions, changes in interest rates, increases in operating costs, the preferences and financial condition of the Company's tenants, the availability of capital, risks related to the Company's status as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and the potential impacts of an epidemic or pandemic on the Company's business operations, financial results and financial position on the global economy. Additional information concerning these and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the Company's Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the Company's (i) Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and (ii) Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Copies of each filing may be obtained from the Company or the Commission. Such forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as reflections of the Company's current operating plans and estimates. Actual operating results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date these statements were made.

DEFINITIONS

Annualized Base Rent ("ABR") is a non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") metric which represents the monthly cash base rent for all leases in place as of the end of the period multiplied by 12. Accordingly, this methodology produces an annualized amount as of a point in time but does not take into consideration future (i) scheduled rent increases, (ii) leasing activity, or (iii) lease expirations.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate ("EBITDAre") as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") is a metric established by Nareit and commonly used by real estate companies. The measure is a result of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP), plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, excluding any gains (or including any losses) on disposition of real estate, any impairment charges, net of recoveries and after adjustments for income and losses attributable to noncontrolling interests. Management considers the non-GAAP measure of EBITDAre to be an appropriate measure of the Company's performance and should be considered in addition to, net earnings or loss, as a measure of the Company's operating performance.

Funds From Operations ("FFO") is a relative non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance of an equity REIT in order to recognize that income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under GAAP. FFO is defined by the Nareit and is used by the Company as follows: net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) plus depreciation and amortization of assets unique to the real estate industry, excluding gains (or including losses), any applicable taxes on the disposition of certain assets and any impairment charges on a depreciable real estate asset, net of recoveries.

FFO is generally considered by industry analysts to be the most appropriate measure of performance of real estate companies. FFO does not necessarily represent cash provided by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net earnings as an indication of the Company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers FFO an appropriate measure of performance of an equity REIT because it primarily excludes the assumption that the value of the real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, and because industry analysts have accepted it as a performance measure.

Core Funds From Operations ("Core FFO") is a non-GAAP measure of operating performance that adjusts FFO to eliminate the impact of certain GAAP income and expense amounts that the Company believes are infrequent and unusual in nature and/or not related to its core real estate operations. Exclusion of these items from similar FFO-type metrics is common within the REIT industry, and management believes that presentation of Core FFO provides investors with a potential metric to assist in their evaluation of the Company's operating performance across multiple periods and in comparison to the operating performance of its peers because it removes the effect of unusual items that are not expected to impact the Company's operating performance on an ongoing basis. Core FFO is used by management in evaluating the performance of the Company's core business operations and is a factor in determining management compensation. Items included in calculating FFO that may be excluded in calculating Core FFO may include items such as transaction related gains, income or expense, impairments on land, retirement and severance costs or other non-core amounts as they occur.

Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") is a non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance used by many companies in the REIT industry. AFFO adjusts FFO for certain non-cash items that reduce or increase net earnings in accordance with GAAP. AFFO should not be considered an alternative to net earnings, as an indication of the Company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers AFFO a useful supplemental measure of the Company's performance.

Total Cash is comprised of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash held in escrow per GAAP as reported on the balance sheet summary.

Gross Assets represents total assets (reported in accordance with GAAP) adjusted to exclude accumulated amortization and depreciation and amortization of direct financing leases. The result provides an estimate of the investments made by the Company.

Total Debt is defined by the Company as total debt per GAAP as reported on the balance sheet summary including line of credit payable, term loan payable, notes payable, net of unamortized discount and unamortized debt costs and mortgages payable, net of unamortized premium and debt costs, as applicable.

Gross Debt is defined by the Company as Total Debt adjusted to exclude unamortized debt discounts and premiums and unamortized debt costs.

Net Debt is defined by the Company as Gross Debt less Total Cash.

Pro Forma Net Debt is defined by the Company as Net Debt less anticipated net proceeds from unsettled forward equity.

Management considers the non-GAAP measures of Gross Debt, Net Debt and Pro Forma Net Debt each to be a key supplemental measure of the Company's overall liquidity, capital structure and leverage.

The Company's computation of FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, EBITDAre, Total Cash, Gross Assets, Gross Debt and Net Debt may differ from the methodology for calculating these non-GAAP financial measures used by other REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. Reconciliations of net earnings, Total Debt and total assets (all computed in accordance with GAAP) to FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, EBITDAre, Gross Assets, Gross Debt and Net Debt (each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure), as applicable, are included in the financial information accompanying this release.

NNN REIT, Inc. Balance Sheet Summary (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)









March 31,

2026



December 31,

2025

Assets:











Real estate portfolio, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization

$ 9,280,628



$ 9,239,542

Cash and cash equivalents



4,570





5,046

Restricted cash and cash held in escrow



827





776

Receivables, net of allowance of $659 and $609, respectively



3,805





3,470

Accrued rental income, net of allowance of $3,475 and $3,393, respectively



36,021





34,914

Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization of $30,850 and $29,930, respectively



7,814





8,645

Other assets



88,626





86,962

Total assets

$ 9,422,291



$ 9,379,355















Liabilities:











Line of credit payable

$ 80,000



$ 348,100

Term loan payable



300,000





—

Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and unamortized debt costs



4,474,123





4,472,324

Accrued interest payable



72,320





40,557

Other liabilities



100,579





110,072

Total liabilities



5,027,022





4,971,053















Total equity



4,395,269





4,408,302















Total liabilities and equity

$ 9,422,291



$ 9,379,355















Common shares outstanding



190,249,614





189,937,404



NNN REIT, Inc. Income Statement Summary (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





Quarter Ended March 31,





2026



2025

Revenues:











Rental income

$ 240,014



$ 230,574

Interest and other income from real estate transactions



410





280







240,424





230,854















Operating expenses:











General and administrative



14,106





13,008

Real estate



9,799





9,375

Depreciation and amortization



70,797





64,617

Leasing transaction costs



144





130

Impairment losses – real estate, net of recoveries



10,680





1,512

Retirement and severance costs



434





2,173







105,960





90,815

Gain on disposition of real estate



12,185





3,813

Earnings from operations



146,649





143,852















Other expenses (revenues):











Interest and other income



(28)





(329)

Interest expense



52,726





47,723







52,698





47,394















Net earnings

$ 93,951



$ 96,458















Weighted average shares outstanding:











Basic



189,031,812





186,855,097

Diluted



189,458,620





187,080,084















Net earnings per share:











Basic

$ 0.50



$ 0.52

Diluted

$ 0.50



$ 0.51



NNN REIT, Inc. Other Information (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)





Quarter Ended March 31,





2026



2025

Rental income from operating leases(1) (2)

$ 233,571



$ 224,056

Earned income from direct financing leases(1)

$ 82



$ 114

Percentage rent(1)

$ 316



$ 886















Real estate expenses reimbursed from tenants(1)

$ 6,045



$ 5,518

Real estate expenses



(9,799)





(9,375)

Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements

$ (3,754)



$ (3,857)















Amortization of debt costs

$ 1,752



$ 1,466

Non-real estate depreciation expense

$ 95



$ 43



(1) For the quarters ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, the aggregate of such amounts is $240,014 and $230,574, respectively, and is classified as rental income on the income statement summary. (2) Includes lease termination fees of $739 and $8,203 for the quarters ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

NNN REIT, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





Quarter Ended March 31,





2026



2025

Net earnings

$ 93,951



$ 96,458

Real estate depreciation and amortization



70,704





64,577

Gain on disposition of real estate



(12,185)





(3,813)

Impairment losses – depreciable real estate, net of recoveries



10,680





1,512

FFO



163,150





158,734

Retirement and severance costs



434





2,173

Core FFO



163,584





160,907

Straight-line accrued rent, net of reserves



(1,291)





(509)

Net capital lease rent adjustment



46





60

Below-market rent amortization



(126)





(93)

Stock based compensation expense



4,046





3,571

Capitalized interest expense



(580)





(921)

AFFO

$ 165,679



$ 163,015















FFO per share:











Basic

$ 0.86



$ 0.85

Diluted

$ 0.86



$ 0.85















Core FFO per share:











Basic

$ 0.87



$ 0.86

Diluted

$ 0.86



$ 0.86















AFFO per share:











Basic

$ 0.88



$ 0.87

Diluted

$ 0.87



$ 0.87















Dividend per share

$ 0.600



$ 0.580

AFFO payout ratio(1)



69 %



66 %

(1) Calculated as total dividends paid as a percentage of AFFO for each respective period.

NNN REIT, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued) (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)





Quarter Ended March 31,





2026



2025

Net earnings

$ 93,951



$ 96,458

Interest expense



52,726





47,723

Depreciation and amortization



70,797





64,617

Gain on disposition of real estate



(12,185)





(3,813)

Impairment losses – real estate, net of recoveries



10,680





1,512

EBITDAre

$ 215,969



$ 206,497















Interest expense

$ 52,726



$ 47,723

Add back: capitalized interest



580





921

Fixed charges

$ 53,306



$ 48,644



















March 31,

2026



December 31,

2025

Total assets

$ 9,422,291



$ 9,379,355

Accumulated depreciation & amortization



2,307,623





2,259,469

Amortization of direct financing leases



2,592





2,546

Gross Assets

$ 11,732,506



$ 11,641,370















Debt outstanding:











Line of credit

$ 80,000



$ 348,100

Term Loan



300,000





—

Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and unamortized debt costs



4,474,123





4,472,324

Total Debt



4,854,123





4,820,424

Unamortized note discount



46,039





47,005

Unamortized debt costs



29,838





30,670

Gross Debt



4,930,000





4,898,099

Total Cash



(5,397)





(5,822)

Net Debt



4,924,603





4,892,277

Net proceeds from unsettled forward equity



(73,966)





—

Pro Forma Net Debt

$ 4,850,637



$ 4,892,277



NNN REIT, Inc. Debt Summary As of March 31, 2026 (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)

Unsecured Debt

Principal



Principal,

Net of

Unamortized

Discount



Stated

Rate



Effective

Rate



Maturity Date Line of credit payable

$ 80,000



$ 80,000



SOFR +

77.5bps





4.405 %

April 2028





























Term loan payable



300,000





300,000



SOFR +

85 bps





4.097 % (1) February 2029





























Notes payable:





























2026



350,000





349,678





3.600 %



3.733 %

December 2026

2027



400,000





399,712





3.500 %



3.548 %

October 2027

2028



400,000





399,158





4.300 %



4.388 %

October 2028

2030



400,000





399,446





2.500 %



2.536 %

April 2030

2031



500,000





496,393





4.600 %



4.766 %

February 2031

2033



500,000





490,755





5.600 %



5.905 %

October 2033

2034



500,000





494,725





5.500 %



5.662 %

June 2034

2048



300,000





296,328





4.800 %



4.890 %

October 2048

2050



300,000





294,739





3.100 %



3.205 %

April 2050

2051



450,000





442,456





3.500 %



3.602 %

April 2051

2052



450,000





440,571





3.000 %



3.118 %

April 2052 Total



4,550,000





4,503,961















































Total unsecured debt(2)

$ 4,930,000



$ 4,883,961















































Debt costs







$ (44,420)

















Accumulated amortization





14,582

















Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization





(29,838)

















Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and

unamortized debt costs



$ 4,474,123



















(1)

SOFR swapped to a weighted average fixed rate of 3.25%. (2)

Unsecured debt has a weighted average interest rate of 4.2% and a weighted average maturity of 10.5 years.

NNN REIT, Inc. Debt Summary – Continued As of March 31, 2026 (unaudited)

Credit Metrics





March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025 Gross Debt / Gross Assets

42.0 %

42.1 % Net Debt / EBITDAre (last quarter annualized)

5.7x

5.6x Pro Forma Net Debt / EBITDAre (last quarter annualized)

5.6x

5.6x EBITDAre / fixed charges

4.1x

4.1x

Credit Facility, Term Loan and Notes Covenants

The following is a summary of key financial covenants for the Company's unsecured credit facility, Term Loan and notes, as defined and calculated per the terms of the agreements and indentures governing such debt, which are included in the Company's filings with the Commission. These calculations, which are not based on U.S. GAAP measurements, are presented to investors to show that as of March 31, 2026, the Company believes it is in compliance with the covenants.

Key Covenants

Required

March 31,

2026 Unsecured Bank Credit Facility and Term Loan:







Maximum leverage ratio

< 0.60x

0.38x Minimum fixed charge coverage ratio

> 1.50x

4.09x Maximum secured indebtedness ratio

< 0.40x

— Unencumbered asset value ratio

> 1.67x

2.66x Unencumbered interest ratio

> 1.75x

4.04x Unsecured Notes:







Limitation on incurrence of total debt

≤ 60%

41 % Limitation on incurrence of secured debt

≤ 40%

— Debt service coverage ratio

≥ 1.5x

4.0x Maintenance of total unencumbered assets

≥ 150%

241 %

NNN REIT, Inc. Property Portfolio As of March 31, 2026

Top 20 Lines of Trade





Lines of Trade

# of

Tenants

# of

Properties

% of

ABR 1.

Automotive service

47

748

18.7 % 2.

Convenience stores

31

688

16.3 % 3.

Restaurants – limited service

63

622

8.0 % 4.

Entertainment

7

96

7.1 % 5.

Dealerships

18

110

6.4 % 6.

Restaurants – full service

71

334

6.4 % 7.

Health and fitness

9

37

3.9 % 8.

Theaters

5

32

3.6 % 9.

Automotive parts

7

144

3.3 % 10.

Equipment rental

4

105

3.0 % 11.

Wholesale clubs

1

13

2.2 % 12.

Drug stores

3

59

1.9 % 13.

Home improvement

10

49

1.9 % 14.

Medical service providers

29

85

1.8 % 15.

Early childhood education

8

80

1.8 % 16.

Pet supplies and services

12

59

1.7 % 17.

Discount retail

7

66

1.3 % 18.

Furniture

14

43

1.2 % 19.

Travel plazas

4

24

1.2 % 20.

Automobile auctions, wholesale

2

18

1.1 %



Other

84

299

7.2 %



Total





3,711

100.0 %

NNN REIT, Inc. Property Portfolio – Continued As of March 31, 2026

Top 20 States





State

# of

Tenants

# of

Properties

% of

ABR 1.

Texas

97

592

18.2 % 2.

Florida

95

271

8.8 % 3.

Illinois

52

181

5.2 % 4.

Georgia

65

172

4.4 % 5.

Ohio

74

211

4.2 % 6.

Michigan

33

146

4.0 % 7.

Tennessee

47

156

3.6 % 8.

Indiana

44

164

3.5 % 9.

North Carolina

46

157

3.5 % 10.

Arizona

36

86

3.5 % 11.

Virginia

44

119

3.3 % 12.

Alabama

39

154

2.9 % 13.

California

26

71

2.8 % 14.

New Jersey

20

33

2.3 % 15.

Pennsylvania

39

84

2.2 % 16.

Missouri

33

102

2.2 % 17.

Maryland

20

52

2.0 % 18.

Colorado

28

47

2.0 % 19.

South Carolina

29

80

2.0 % 20.

Louisiana

30

65

1.8 %



Other

167

768

17.6 %



Total





3,711

100.0 %

NNN REIT, Inc. Property Portfolio – Continued As of March 31, 2026

Top 20 Tenants





Tenant

Primary Line of Trade

# of

Properties

% of

ABR 1.

7-Eleven

Convenience stores

145

4.3 % 2.

Mister Car Wash

Automotive service

120

3.8 % 3.

Dave & Buster's

Entertainment

34

3.6 % 4.

Camping World

Dealerships

46

3.5 % 5.

Kent Distributors

Convenience stores

64

2.6 % 6.

Flynn Restaurant Group

Restaurants - limited service

204

2.5 % 7.

GPM Investments

Convenience stores

143

2.5 % 8.

AMC Theatres

Theaters

19

2.3 % 9.

BJ's Wholesale Club

Wholesale clubs

13

2.2 % 10.

LA Fitness

Health and fitness

24

2.1 % 11.

Mavis Tire Express Services

Automotive service

140

2.1 % 12.

Couche-Tard

Convenience stores

92

2.0 % 13.

Sunoco

Convenience stores

53

1.7 % 14.

Chuck E. Cheese

Entertainment

51

1.7 % 15.

Walgreens

Drug stores

48

1.6 % 16.

Casey's General Stores

Convenience stores

62

1.6 % 17.

United Rentals

Equipment rental

49

1.6 % 18.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Automotive service

35

1.5 % 19.

Super Star Car Wash

Automotive service

33

1.3 % 20.

BMW Kar Wash LLC

Automotive service

41

1.3 %



Other





2,295

54.2 %



Total





3,711

100.0 %

Lease Expirations (1)





# of

Properties

Gross Leasable

Area(2)

% of

ABR





# of

Properties

Gross Leasable

Area(2)

% of

ABR 2026

76

524,000

1.0 %

2032

192

1,898,000

4.9 % 2027

202

2,633,000

6.1 %

2033

133

1,395,000

4.2 % 2028

221

1,970,000

4.9 %

2034

194

2,838,000

5.8 % 2029

139

2,049,000

4.2 %

2035

136

1,805,000

4.2 % 2030

184

2,417,000

4.7 %

Thereafter

1,895

18,128,000

51.5 % 2031

284

3,394,000

8.5 %

















(1)

As of March 31, 2026, the weighted average remaining lease term is 10.1 years. (2)

Square feet.

SOURCE NNN REIT, Inc.