COMMON HONORED WITH SOUNDEXCHANGE MUSIC FAIRNESS AWARD

News provided by

SoundExchange

21 Dec, 2023, 16:58 ET

Academy Award, Emmy, and 3x GRAMMY-award winning rapper recognized as a champion of creators' rights

WASHINGTON, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SoundExchange, the premier music tech organization powering the future of music, announced today that award-winning artist, actor, author, and activist Common was honored with the SoundExchange Music Fairness Award for his advocacy with the American Music Fairness Act (AMFA).

Continue Reading
Photo (L-R): Michael Huppe presents Common with the SoundExchange Music Fairness Award at The Anthem in Washington, D.C. (Photo credit: Victoria Ford/Sneakshot)
Photo (L-R): Michael Huppe presents Common with the SoundExchange Music Fairness Award at The Anthem in Washington, D.C. (Photo credit: Victoria Ford/Sneakshot)

"Common is a master lyricist, respected by his peers in the art form, and an outspoken advocate for creators," said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. "He is also an accomplished actor, poet, and philanthropist, all while advocating for performers' right to be paid when their music is played on terrestrial radio. We are honored to work alongside Common and to recognize him with the SoundExchange Music Fairness Award."

Common joins previous SoundExchange Music Fairness award recipients Gloria Estefan and Dionne Warwick. He was presented with the honor by SoundExchange CEO and President Michael Huppe at the company's 20th anniversary celebration at The Anthem in Washington, D.C.

About Common 
Academy Award, Emmy, and GRAMMY-winning artist, actor, author, and activist, Common, continues to break down barriers with a multitude of critically acclaimed roles and continued success in all aspects of his career. Common can currently be seen starring in Apple TV+'s "Silo" as Robert Sims. This winter, he made his Broadway debut playing Junior in Between Riverside and Crazy. His latest album, A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 2 was released in September 2021 and served as an inspiring follow up to his previous album, A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 1, which was released in March 2020. In 2019, Common released his hit album Let Love, inspired by his work and experiences writing his New York Times best-selling second memoir, Let Love Have the Last Word. In January 2024, he will publish And Then We Rise, about his journey to wellness as a vital element of his success. Common has dedicated countless hours and has been deeply engaged in social justice and advocacy work around mass incarceration, mental health, and voting. He launched the nonprofit Imagine Justice, and through his Common Ground Foundation, Common is dedicated to empowering high school students from underserved communities to become future leaders.

About SoundExchange
SoundExchange is the premier music tech organization on a mission to power the future of music. It was independently formed in 2003 to build a fairer, simpler, and more efficient music industry through technology, data, and advocacy. The only organization designated by the U.S. government to administer the Section 114 sound recording license, SoundExchange collects and distributes digital performance royalties on behalf of 650,000 music creators and growing. Through proprietary music tech solutions that turn data into accurate revenue, SoundExchange has paid more than $10 billion in distributions to date. For more information, visit soundexchange.com.

SOURCE SoundExchange

Also from this source

CARRIE UNDERWOOD RECEIVES SOUNDEXCHANGE HALL OF FAME AWARD

CARRIE UNDERWOOD RECEIVES SOUNDEXCHANGE HALL OF FAME AWARD

SoundExchange, the premier music tech organization powering the future of music, announced today that country superstar Carrie Underwood has been...
MARC ANTHONY RECEIVES SOUNDEXCHANGE HALL OF FAME AWARD

MARC ANTHONY RECEIVES SOUNDEXCHANGE HALL OF FAME AWARD

SoundExchange, the premier music tech organization powering the future of music, announced today that four-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer Marc...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Music

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.