Commonwealth Hotels Acquires Courtyard Dublin, Enters Columbus Market

The property is located within five miles of the Muirfield Village Golf Club, a Jack Nicklaus-designed course that is the home of the Memorial Tournament, a yearly PGA event. It is also 17.5 miles from downtown Columbus, making it one of the most accessible locations in the Columbus market. The Columbus Zoo, Ohio Stadium, MAPFRE Stadium and various other golf courses all fall within 12-miles of the hotel.

Built to host medium-sized groups, the Courtyard Columbus-Dublin has 147-rooms and suites all designed for the modern-day traveler. The three meeting rooms include over 1,200 square feet of space, making it a prime property for weddings and other special events. A full fitness center, free Wi-Fi and indoor pool provide guests with every essential to ensure they have a positive experience. For more information visit http://bit.ly/CourtyardDublin or call (614) 764-9393.

About Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 48 properties with nearly 5,600 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.

Contact:

Jennifer Schneider

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

jschneider@commonwealthhotels.com

859.261.5522

SOURCE Commonwealth Hotels, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.commonwealthhotels.com

