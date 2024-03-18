Home2 Suites by Hilton Brownsburg Celebrates Grand Opening

COVINGTON, Ky., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels, a Covington, Kentucky-based hotel management company, proudly announced that Brownsburg's newest extended-stay all-suite hotel, Home2 Suites by Hilton Brownsburg, celebrated its official grand opening last week with the Brownsburg Chamber of Commerce and owner Rocky Singh. The hotel is located at 520 W. Northfield Drive in Brownsburg, Indiana.

"It's been wonderful to welcome guests over the past month and showcase the property with our official grand opening and ribbon cutting." Said Jesse Stauffer, general manager. "We look forward to continuing to serve this thriving community, providing travelers with a memorable experience and genuine hospitality."

Designed to meet the evolving needs of modern travelers, the hotel has 91 studio and one-bedroom suites. Each guest suite features a kitchen equipped with a microwave, coffee maker, and full-size refrigerator, as well as assorted cookware and dishware encouraging in-room food preparation and storage. The hotel also offers an indoor pool, fitness center, and onsite laundry.

With modern, pet-friendly, and eco-friendly accommodations, Home2 Suites by Hilton Brownsburg is set to redefine the concept of extended stay accommodations. The hotel provides business and leisure travelers, as well as friends and families of Hendrix County residents with a "home away from home" experience.

Commonwealth Hotels was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full-service and select-service hotels.

