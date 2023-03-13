Commonwealth Hotels Appoints Dorian Phillips as General Manager of The Springhill Suites by Marriott Denver at Anschutz Medical Campus

COVINGTON, Ky., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels announced today that Dorian Phillips has been promoted to general manager of the Springhill Suites by Marriott Denver at Anschutz Medical Campus. Mr. Phillips brings over 13 years of hospitality experience to his new role as general manager having previously served as the assistant general manager for the Hyatt Regency Aurora Denver Conference Center.

Dorian Phillips, General Manager Springhill Suites Anschutz Medical Campus

"Dorian's appointment is another example of our commitment to promote from within," said Jennifer Porter, Chief Operating Officer for Commonwealth Hotels. "His energy, enthusiasm, and regional experience will be an asset to this hotel, its guests, and associates."

Prior to joining Commonwealth Hotels, Phillips began his hospitality career as a corporate management trainee at the Hyatt Regency Denver Convention Center. He was then promoted upward in various leadership roles. Phillips has also worked for the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe and Children's Hospital Aurora. Phillips holds a Bachelor of Science in Hospitality Management and an Associate of Culinary Arts both from the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York.

About Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full-service and select-service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 51 properties with nearly 6,000 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.

