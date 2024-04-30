Commonwealth Hotels Appoints Latrina Wright to General Manager of the Residence Inn by Marriott Kenwood

COVINGTON, Ky., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels announced today that Latrina Wright has been appointed the general manager of the Residence Inn by Marriott Kenwood. https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/cvgca-courtyard-cincinnati-airport/ Ms. Wright brings over 20 years of hospitality experience to her new role as general manager, having previously served as the general manager of the Residence Inn & Suites in Mason, Ohio.

Latrina Wright, General Manager Residence Inn by Marriott Kenwood

An experienced leader in both operations and sales, Ms. Wright is responsible for overseeing and executing the hotel and property operations, including staff management, guest satisfaction, and community relations. "We are excited to welcome Trina to the team," said Jennifer Porter, president of Commonwealth Hotels.

Before joining the Residence Inn Kenwood, Wright served in multiple leadership roles with Courtyard, Four Points, and TownePlace Suites. Wright holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration/Early Childhood Education from Ashford University and a Management Development Certificate from Xavier University.

