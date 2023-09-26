Commonwealth Hotels Appoints Stacy O'Reilly as Area General Manager of the Hyatt Place Portland-Old Port and the Docent's Collection

COVINGTON, Ky., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels announced today that Stacy O'Reilly has been appointed the area general manager of the Hyatt Place Portland-Old Port and the Docent's Collection. Ms. O'Reilly brings over 20 years of hospitality experience to her new role as area general manager, having previously served as the director of sales and marketing for the Harraseeket Inn in Freeport, Maine.

Stacy O'Reilly General Manager

"It is a pivotal time for Commonwealth, and we are excited to welcome Stacy back to the team," said Jennifer Porter, chief operating officer for Commonwealth Hotels. "Her numerous years of experience, leadership, and proven track record give her the first-hand experience necessary to lead both assets to their rightful place as the lodging destinations of choice in Portland, Maine"

Most recently prior to joining the Hyatt Place and the Docent's Collection, Ms. O'Reilly served in various hospitality leadership roles including the general manager for the Embassy Suites Akron Canton, and the Hilton Garden Inn Auburn, Maine, In addition, she served in various support roles at the Embassy Suites in Portland, Maine. An experienced leader in both sales and operations, Ms. O'Reilly built her career with superior leadership and vision.

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full-service and select-service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 51 properties with nearly 7,600 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.

