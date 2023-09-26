Commonwealth Hotels Appoints Stacy O'Reilly as Area General Manager of the Hyatt Place Portland-Old Port and the Docent's Collection

News provided by

Commonwealth Hotels, Inc.

26 Sep, 2023, 15:21 ET

COVINGTON, Ky., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels announced today that Stacy O'Reilly has been appointed the area general manager of the Hyatt Place Portland-Old Port and the Docent's Collection. Ms. O'Reilly brings over 20 years of hospitality experience to her new role as area general manager, having previously served as the director of sales and marketing for the Harraseeket Inn in Freeport, Maine.

Continue Reading
Stacy O'Reilly General Manager
Stacy O'Reilly General Manager

"It is a pivotal time for Commonwealth, and we are excited to welcome Stacy back to the team," said Jennifer Porter, chief operating officer for Commonwealth Hotels. "Her numerous years of experience, leadership, and proven track record give her the first-hand experience necessary to lead both assets to their rightful place as the lodging destinations of choice in Portland, Maine"

Most recently prior to joining the Hyatt Place and the Docent's Collection, Ms. O'Reilly served in various hospitality leadership roles including the general manager for the Embassy Suites Akron Canton, and the Hilton Garden Inn Auburn, Maine, In addition, she served in various support roles at the Embassy Suites in Portland, Maine. An experienced leader in both sales and operations, Ms. O'Reilly built her career with superior leadership and vision.

About Commonwealth Hotels, LLC 

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full-service and select-service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 51 properties with nearly 7,600 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.

Contact
Barbara E. Willen
Commonwealth Hotels, LLC
[email protected]
859.392-2254

SOURCE Commonwealth Hotels, Inc.

Also from this source

Commonwealth Hotels Appoints Joshua Gentry as Director of Sales and Marketing of the Hampton Inn I-75 Lexington Hamburg

Commonwealth Hotels Appoints Joe Cargo as General Manager of The Aloft Knoxville West

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.