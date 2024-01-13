CommonWell Health Alliance and ModuleMD Forge Partnership to Drive Healthcare Interoperability

GRAND BLANC, Mich., Jan. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ModuleMD, a leading innovator in Electronic Health Record (EHR) solutions, has officially joined forces with the CommonWell Health Alliance, an interoperability leader that has built and scaled a nationwide health data exchange network. This partnership signifies the continued advancement in ongoing efforts to enhance the continuity of healthcare for patient populations across the entire spectrum of care.

CommonWell has recently experienced substantial growth in its membership. The Alliance's expanding network signifies a broader industry acknowledgment of the pivotal role CommonWell plays in establishing seamless data exchange protocols, operating at scale across more than 34,000 provider sites representing 218 million individuals on its nationwide network. To date it has facilitated the exchange of more than 5 billion healthcare records.

In parallel, ModuleMD brings an expansive provider network with over 75,000 referral providers nationwide. The company's track record of several other successful interoperability implementations underscores its commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that align with the needs of patients and medical providers alike.

With the integration of ModuleMD into CommonWell's community, ModuleMD customers have the ability to facilitate the transfer and access of patient information across the CommonWell network. ModuleMD is slated to be one of the first vendors to onboard to the new CommonWell platform, which will expand services for connected organizations and with Trusted Exchange Framework and Common AgreementSM  (TEFCASM ) if designated a Qualified Health Information NetworksTM (QHINsTM), upon its anticipated Q1 2024 release. Leveraging CommonWell's expansive health data exchange platform alongside ModuleMD's EHR solution is poised to address the need for streamlined care team collaboration framework to further patient-centered care coordination and improve patient outcomes.

"We're excited to join a powerful force in the industry and be part of the solution to provide seamless data exchange in healthcare for the benefit of patients and providers across the county," said Abhinay Penugonda, CEO of ModuleMD. "We did a thorough review of interoperability partners with scale and a robust roadmap for the future including TEFCA and CommonWell was an obvious choice for us."

Welcoming ModuleMD into its esteemed network, CommonWell emphasizes their shared dedication to data liquidity, with a focus on supporting better patient care. This collaboration represents a joint commitment to establishing a seamlessly connected healthcare ecosystem that prioritizes the advancement of interoperability and, ultimately, the enhancement of patient outcomes.[MOU1]

"As we kick off a New Year, we are excited to welcome ModuleMD into the CommonWell community," said Paul L. Wilder, Executive Director at CommonWell Health Alliance. "2024 is already gearing up to be an impactful year for health care and our shared commitment to advancing interoperability will help us continue to drive transformative progress toward nationwide health care data exchange benefiting healthcare providers and patients alike."

About ModuleMD

ModuleMD is a leading physician-designed SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) provider. With over two decades of experience, ModuleMD offers specialty-specific workflows, Electronic Health Records, Practice Management software, Full Revenue Cycle Management services, and Patient Engagement. ModuleMD's software provides flexibility and is designed to enhance clinical performance and increase efficiency and ROI for medical practices. The company's bi-directional partner integrations further enhance product offerings and improve overall practice workflow.  To learn more about ModuleMD, visit https://modulemd.com/ or connect with us on LinkedIn or YouTube.

ModuleMD Press Contact:
[email protected]  
[email protected]  

About CommonWell Health Alliance

CommonWell Health Alliance is a not-for-profit trade association of health care and technology organizations working together to create universal access to health data nationwide. CommonWell Members represent more than 20 care settings, including market leaders and technology innovators in acute, ambulatory and post-acute care, patient portals, imaging, population health, emergency services, data locator services and more. CommonWell and its members are committed to the belief that provider access to health data must be built into information technologies at a reasonable cost for use by a broad range of health care providers and the populations and people they serve.

To learn more about CommonWell Health Alliance, visit https://www.commonwellalliance.org/. CommonWell Health Alliance® and the CommonWell Logo are registered trademarks of CommonWell Health Alliance Inc.

CommonWell Health Alliance Press Contact:
Email: [email protected]

