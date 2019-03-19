Communicating With Impact Inside Healthcare Organizations: The Grossman Group Launches New Guide For Healthcare Communicators

CHICAGO, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Communicating With Impact Inside Healthcare Organizations is the latest ebook to be released by The Grossman Group, an award-winning Chicago-based leadership and communications consultancy that focuses on organizational consulting, strategic leadership development and internal communications for Fortune 500 clients. This month, the agency is releasing its healthcare-focused ebook, complete with research and guidance to help communicators do an even better job connecting with employees inside healthcare companies.

Anyone working in healthcare today knows just how demanding and complex the industry is, with daily shifts in consumer needs, financial pressures, evolving regulations and reforms. The business of healthcare has entered a new era that leaves communicators and leaders with the daunting challenge of keeping employees focused, committed and engaged in what can feel like the eye of a hurricane.

The good news is that better employee communication can help a great deal. Through our work with countless healthcare companies – from pharmaceuticals to hospitals to community organizations – The Grossman Group has seen what works in effectively navigating the storms.

"While healthcare will always be complex, there's a real opportunity to break through the communication clutter and make outstanding employee communication a real priority," says David Grossman, founder and CEO of The Grossman Group. "This ebook helps put a spotlight on the communication strategies that are often overlooked or undervalued. Effective internal communication can definitely contribute to greater engagement, productivity and organizational performance. This ebook helps you get there."

The ebook addresses how better communication can bring real clarity to employees on what their priorities should be, and it covers the key steps to developing a truly meaningful communication plan.

Communicating With Impact Inside Healthcare Organizations provides readers with invaluable content on:

Core challenges in today's healthcare business environment and what that means for you

Communication's role in business strategy (and why strategies fail)

The impact of poor communications on business overall, and tips for how to turn it around

New data on leaders and their real ability to build trust in corporate America today

The latest and most effective approach to building an effective and realistic Employee-Employer Contract within healthcare

The multitude of benefits from better communication inside the healthcare industry

Readers can download Communicating With Impact Inside Healthcare Organizations here.

The Grossman Group is an award-winning Chicago-based communications consultancy focusing on organizational consulting, strategic leadership development and internal communication.

Its team of experienced thought partners leverage the Grossman Methodology—a suite of proprietary tools, training, and consulting services—to unleash the power of strategic internal communication to drive business results.

A certified diversity supplier, The Grossman Group works closely with Fortune 500 companies and other organizations including Abbott, Astellas, Hill-Rom, Johnson & Johnson, Lockheed Martin, McDonald's, Sage Therapeutics, Tenneco, US Pharmacopeia and Wyndham, among others.

A leading consultant, speaker and author, David Grossman ABC, APR, Fellow PRSA, CSP is one of America's foremost authorities on communication and leadership inside organizations. He is Founder and CEO of The Grossman Group. A frequent media source, David provides expert commentary and analysis on employee and leadership issues. He's been featured on "NBC Nightly News," WSJ.com, Today.com, in the Chicago Tribune, LA Times, and CBS MoneyWatch. His latest book is "No Cape Needed: The Simplest, Smartest, Fastest Steps To Improve How You Communicate By Leaps and Bounds" won the Pinnacle Book Award for the "Best in Business" category and the Beverly Hills International Book Award's President's award. For the third year in a row, David's LeaderCommunicator Blog was named the #1 blog on communication by Feedspot.

