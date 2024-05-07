Communication Tops the List of Most In-Demand Skills in 2024

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exceptional communication skills are key for job seekers and those looking to advance their careers, according to LinkedIn's annual report on the most in-demand skills in 2024. Customer service is the second most sought-after skill by employers, and leadership ranks third. The LinkedIn report is based on data gathered from LinkedIn job postings and member activity, providing a unique and valuable perspective on the job market's current and future needs.

Toastmasters meeting where individuals develop and enhance their communication and leadership skills

The report finds that the rapid rise of artificial intelligence stands to make core skills more valuable, not less, for professionals looking to advance their career. Business leaders are looking for uniquely human skills to both work with AI — and drive organizational success. The report also confirms that strong communication and leadership skills — the two pillars of Toastmasters — remain extremely valued among employers.

"Even as artificial intelligence transforms the way companies do business and employers hire, communication and leadership remain an integral part of keeping the human connection that enables them to thrive," says Morag Mathieson, Toastmasters' 2023–24 International President. "Toastmasters offers individuals the ability to develop and enhance these in-demand skills in a cost-effective and supportive environment."

An effective way of building and enhancing these valuable skills is by joining Toastmasters International, the global organization devoted to communication and leadership skills development. Toastmasters offers a supportive setting where people can practice and improve these and other soft skills. In addition to public speaking, a typical Toastmasters club meeting gives members an opportunity to engage in active listening, provide and receive constructive feedback, and practice time management.

More than half of all Fortune 500 companies — and 24 of the top 25 — offer in-house Toastmasters clubs, including Adidas, Amazon, Lexmark, Oracle, and Toyota. These employers have found the Toastmasters program to be an effective staff development tool that benefits their organization.

To interview a Toastmasters representative about how job seekers can become better communicators and leaders, email [email protected].

To find a Toastmasters club near you, visit toastmasters.org/find.

About Toastmasters International

Toastmasters International is a nonprofit educational organization that builds confidence and teaches public speaking skills through a worldwide network of clubs that meet online and in person. In a supportive community or corporate environment, members prepare and deliver speeches, respond to impromptu questions, and give and receive constructive feedback. It is through this regular practice that members are empowered to meet personal and professional communication goals. Founded in 1924, the organization is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado with approximately 270,000 members in more than 14,200 clubs in 148 countries. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on X (formerly Twitter).

SOURCE Toastmasters International