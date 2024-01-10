Communications and Marketing Expert, Sarano Kelley, Announces North American Speaking Tour

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- An industry leader in speaking and coaching, Sarano Kelly, is launching a North American speaking tour that spans most major U.S. cities and Canada.

Currently the tour is booked through August with some dates available the last trimester of 2024.

2024 Authentic Speaking Tour: Empowering the Genuinely Trustworthy Advisor Post this

Sarano is co-founder of The Kelley Group, a company providing speaking, coaching, and training services for the financial services industry. A well-known expert on professional efficiency, communications and sales skills for financial professionals, Sarano's list of clients includes many of Wall Street's largest firms. On his 2024 Authentic Speaking Tour: Empowering the Genuinely Trustworthy Advisor he'll deliver a message that will elevate the practice of any financial professional, no matter their level of production or number of years in the industry.

In his work with thousands of financial advisors, Sarano says he has identified the missing element that prohibits them from excelling at their jobs… authentic communication. "While companies provide lots of great training, all too often they never address how to authentically communicate with clients. Instead, financial professionals are like bulls in the proverbial china shop as they push to make a sale. There's definitely an easier and more efficient way to do this."

On his 2024 Authentic Speaking Tour, Sarano will be showing financial professionals a unique approach for engaging and expanding relationships and how to powerfully address any sensitive sales situation. His presentations are equally appropriate for helping advisors increase client acquisitions, managers recruit fresh blood to the firm or for leaders to build better functioning and more productive teams.

According to co-founder of The Kelley Group, Brooke Kelley, "In the 80's, as a rookie advisor, Sarano was earning more than $400k, and by the age of 30 he was a million-dollar producer. Coupled with three decades of experience working with many of the industry's top financial advisors, he knows of what he speaks. His programs continually produce tremendous results, and he always receives rave reviews."

Sarano was rated the #1 industry speaker by SIA Wharton School of Business, is a member of Forbes Coaches Council and is co-author of, The Game: Win Your Life in 90 Days, Reversing the Deal Flow: The Secret to Prospects Calling You to Become Clients and The Recruiting Conundrum.

There are still some dates available in 2024. To bring Sarano Kelley to your firm, contact Viktor: [email protected].

SOURCE The Kelley Group, Intl.