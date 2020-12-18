Communications Evolutions Joins the Mobile Communications America Family

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Communications America (MCA), the leading provider of wireless communication solutions that enhance the safety, security, and operating efficiency of workplaces today announces the addition of Communications Evolutions, a full-service communications provider in McMinnville, Tennessee.

With more than forty years' experience in the communications industry, Communications Evolution has been a trusted partner serving the wireless communities of Middle Tennessee.

Mobile Communications America unifies voice, data, video and analytics in one connected platform. Bring together technologies used in schools, hospitals, airports, and manufacturing facilities to keep workplaces safe, secure, and efficient. Communications Evolutions

"Communications Evolutions' number one priority has been our customers and employees," said Regenia Myers. "We are excited to become a part of the MCA organization because we believe they share the same priorities."

"We are excited to welcome Communications Evolutions to the MCA family," said Vince Foody of MCA. "They have an outstanding reputation and experienced technical and service teams that align well with our service-first culture."

The addition of Communications Evolutions expands MCA's footprint in Tennessee.

About MCA

Mobile Communications America (MCA) is one of the largest and most trusted Motorola partners in the United States. More than 20,000 customers trust MCA to provide wireless communication solutions for a safe, secure and more efficient workplace. As your trusted advisor, we reduce the time and effort needed to research, install, and maintain the right solutions to make your workplace better.

MCA offers a carefully researched portfolio of world class voice, data and video products and solutions. With more than twenty product lines and hundreds of solutions, our team of certified professionals across the United States deliver a full suite of reliable technologies with a service first approach. The MCA advantage is our extensive service portfolio to support the solution lifecycle from start to finish. www.callmc.com

Media Contact:

Lauren Santilli

[email protected]

864-504-7869

SOURCE Mobile Communications America

