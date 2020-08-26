WASHINGTON, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/Communicorp-Recalls-Plush-Aflac-Doctor-Duck-Due-to-Violation-of-Federal-Lead-Content-Ban-Lead-Poisoning-Hazard

Recall Summary

Name of Product: 6" Plush Aflac Promotional Doctor Duck

Hazard: The buttons on the lab coat worn by the Doctor Duck contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content standard. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

Remedy: Discard

Consumers should immediately dispose of the recalled plush Doctor Duck. Communicorp is contacting Aflac employees and licensed agents who purchased the Doctor Duck directly.

Consumer Contact:

Communicorp at 800-642-3522 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, or online at https://communicorp.com and click on 'Recall' at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 635,500

Description:

This recall involves the six inch plush Aflac promotional Doctor Duck. Doctor Duck is white with a yellow beak and feet. It is dressed in a white lab coat with buttons and a stethoscope. "Aflac" is printed on the front of the duck's lab coat. The plush ducks were distributed by Aflac to consumers as a promotional item.

Incidents/Injuries: None reported.

Sold At: Directly to Aflac employees and licensed agents from January 2005 through July 2020 for between $3 and $5 and distributed as a promotional giveaway item to customers.

Importer: Communicorp Inc., of Columbus, Ga.

Distributor: Beverly Hills Teddy Bear Company, of Santa Clarita, Calif.

Manufactured in: China

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

