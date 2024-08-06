Community Bank's Wealth Management Division Selects Wealthbox for Enterprise CRM

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealthbox, the highest-rated CRM software for financial advisors, today announces a new enterprise CRM agreement with Community Bank, N.A., a diversified financial services company based in DeWitt, NY. Community Bank focuses on four main business lines – banking, benefits administration, insurance services, and wealth management – with over $13 billion in assets within the financial services companies.

The enterprise agreement makes Wealthbox available to 65 financial professionals and staff in Community Bank's LPL-affiliated Investment Services division including Nottingham Advisors, Nottingham Trust (a division of CBNA), Community Investment Services, OneGroup Retirement Advisors, and OneGroup Wealth Partners.

Wealthbox is particularly well-suited for banks and credit unions due to its advanced features that are tailored to the financial services industry. By centralizing client information and facilitating collaboration among team members, Wealthbox helps banks and credit unions enhance client service, improve productivity, and ultimately drive growth in their wealth management divisions. This strategic partnership between Wealthbox and Community Bank underscores the value that innovative CRM solutions bring to financial institutions seeking to optimize their operations and deliver superior client experiences.

"We are thrilled to partner with Community Bank to help the firm's financial professionals provide exceptional client experiences," said Jomin Bishop, VP of Enterprise Sales at Wealthbox. "This collaboration shows Wealthbox's commitment to delivering best-in-class technology to banks and credit unions, and we look forward to what's next."

"Partnering with Wealthbox represents an important advancement in Community Bank's customer-centric approach to serving our clients," said Chasity Jaynes, Chief Operating Officer for Community Bank Wealth Management. "By leveraging Wealthbox's advanced CRM platform, our financial professionals will be better equipped to understand and address the unique needs of each client, ultimately strengthening our relationships and driving long-term success."

About Wealthbox

Wealthbox ® is a CRM platform for financial advisors. Integrated with leading custodians and wealthtech partners, Wealthbox is known for its modern product design and powerful yet intuitive user experience. The collaborative workspace technology allows financial advisors, enterprise RIA firms, and broker-dealers to manage client relationships and streamline operations to grow their practices. Learn more at www.wealthbox.com .

About Community Bank

Community Bank, N.A. is the wholly-owned national banking subsidiary of Community Financial System, Inc. (CFSI), a diversified financial services company that is focused on four main business lines: banking, employee benefit services, insurance services, and wealth management. In 1983, CFSI was incorporated in Delaware and became a registered bank holding company. CFSI maintains its headquarters in DeWitt, NY.

Its banking subsidiary, Community Bank, N.A., is among the country's 100 largest banking institutions, with over $15 billion in assets, and operates approximately 200 customer facilities across Upstate New York, Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Western Massachusetts.

SOURCE Wealthbox