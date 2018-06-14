Community Brands Acquires Leading Event Technology Company Expo Logic

"Meetings and events play an integral role in enhancing our customers' organizational performance and our national economy," said Jean-Paul (JP) Guilbault, president and CEO of Community Brands. "As we further advance into the events market, this is an important step to increase the value of more than 100,000 events we support each year. Our innovative technology will only improve the experience of our customers and their attendees, and we're excited to see the positive effect our service enhancements will have on these face-to-face events."

Expo Logic provides event and onsite registration, attendee tracking and lead retrieval solutions. The two companies share an existing integration, allowing data to seamlessly flow between Expo Logic's event management technology and the Community Brands membership management platform. Customers using the integrated solutions can enhance event experiences, gain greater insights into attendee behavior, and easily recognize event revenue.

"We're excited to take the next step in our journey as a part of Community Brands, and the opportunity to really grow and develop our event management technology to its fullest potential," said Jeff Cooper, president and CEO of Expo Logic. "We look forward to working with the teams to integrate with Community Brands solutions and services, and help organizations meet and surpass their event revenue goals through stronger data and analytics."

With the acquisition, Cooper will become Senior Vice President and General Manager of Event Technology Applications at Community Brands.

A longstanding partner of Community Brands, Expo Logic recently provided event registration and onsite facial recognition check-in for nearly 1,500 attendees at Xperience 2018, the annual Community Brands technology conference for the social good community.

Details of the deal were not disclosed.

To learn more about Community Brands and its Membership Solutions, Nonprofit Solutions and K-12 Solutions, visit CommunityBrands.com.

About Community Brands

Community Brands is the leading provider of cloud-based software to associations, nonprofits, K-12 schools and faith-based groups. Through innovation and technology, the company empowers more than 100,000 clients and partners to succeed faster, grow stronger and achieve social good. Organizations adopt Community Brands software to manage memberships, career centers, learning, accounting, mobile giving, peer-to-peer fundraising, donations, admissions, enrollments and events. Using these engagement platforms, customers of all sizes create meaningful and lasting experiences for their members, donors, volunteers and families. Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, USA, Community Brands serves the social good community in more than 30 countries. To learn more, visit www.communitybrands.com or follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Expo Logic

Expo Logic is an award-winning, global event technology and service company specializing in integrated registration, lead retrieval and attendee tracking solutions. Expo Logic services more than 450 domestic and international events a year, including some of the largest events in the United States and Europe. Providing clients with innovative technology and excellent customer service is the hallmark of the company. To learn more about Expo Logic services, visit expologic.com and connect with the company on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

