Community Brands Announces GiveSmart on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Brands today announced it has launched GiveSmart for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to access GiveSmart's integrated fundraising platform with configurable, mobile-friendly campaigns, peer-to-peer giving, auction and event management, and secure payment processing. With the GiveSmart fundraising management system, organizations can accelerate fundraising and nurture lasting relationships with donors and sponsors all year round.

Built on the Salesforce Platform, GiveSmart for Salesforce is currently available on AppExchange at: https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N4V00000GXFFhUAP

GiveSmart for Salesforce

GiveSmart customers can benefit from enhanced data syncing through this integration on AppExchange, providing a centralized view of fundraising and donor success. Clients will have access through the full GiveSmart fundraising management system as well as access to GiveSmart's services, expertise, and community resources.

Comments on the News

" Launching our GiveSmart for Salesforce app brings another powerful feature for customers to diversify and grow their fundraising to exceed goals and spread their mission. We are proud of another successful product enhancement to support our shared customers across the country." Susan Gilmartin , Executive Vice President of Nonprofit and Education Solutions

Launching our GiveSmart for Salesforce app brings another powerful feature for customers to diversify and grow their fundraising to exceed goals and spread their mission. We are proud of another successful product enhancement to support our shared customers across the country." , Executive Vice President of Nonprofit and Education Solutions " GiveSmart for Salesforce is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers by making fundraising data available and easy to analyze," said Woodson Martin , GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions to drive customer success."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 listings, 9 million customer installs and 98,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Additional Resources

Like Salesforce on Facebook:http://www.facebook.com/salesforce

Follow Salesforce on Twitter: https://twitter.com/salesforce

Become a fan of GiveSmart: https://www.facebook.com/givesmartusa

Follow GiveSmart on Twitter: https://twitter.com/givesmartusa

Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About GiveSmart

GiveSmart is a fundraising management system that enables organizations to accelerate fundraising through configurable, mobile-friendly campaigns, peer-to-peer giving, auction and event management, and secure payment processing. Our mission is to help nonprofits and organizations reach their fundraising goals while creating an engaging, exciting, and easy giving experience for their donors. Learn more at www.givesmart.com or follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram , and, Pinterest .

About Community Brands

Community Brands is the leading provider of cloud-based software and payment solutions to associations, nonprofits, K-12 schools and faith-based groups. Through innovation and technology, the company empowers more than 120,000 clients and partners to succeed faster, grow stronger and achieve social good. Organizations adopt Community Brands software to manage memberships, career centers, learning, accounting, mobile giving, peer-to-peer fundraising, donations, admissions, enrollments and events. Using these engagement platforms, customers of all sizes create meaningful and lasting experiences for their members, donors, volunteers and families. Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, USA, Community Brands serves the social good community in nearly 40 countries. To learn more, visit communitybrands.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Alison McCall

Branded

[email protected]

404-725-7455

SOURCE Community Brands

Related Links

https://www.communitybrands.com/

