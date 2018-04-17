Community Brands Donor Experience Study Finds Growing Preference for Mobile Giving

"We're seeing shifting giving preferences as the threshold for online and mobile giving rises," said Brandy Keller, Director of Product Management and Marketing, Nonprofit Solutions, Community Brands. "We expect to see more investment in mobile technology to improve online giving and fundraising events. And, enhancing mobile experiences will be critical as nonprofits look to simplify the giving experience to keep up with donor expectations. Our findings can help nonprofit organizations evaluate their own donor experiences and identify areas for improvement."

Key findings include:

How donors give is driven by donation amount and familiarity with the organization. The higher the donation amount, the more likely donors are to contribute offline. Donors also prefer to give offline to unfamiliar organizations.

The higher the donation amount, the more likely donors are to contribute offline. Donors also prefer to give offline to unfamiliar organizations. Age and income determine preference for online giving. Younger and higher-income donors are more comfortable giving online, and are more likely to give higher contributions online.

Younger and higher-income donors are more comfortable giving online, and are more likely to give higher contributions online. There's a growing preference for mobile giving. Seventy-one percent of donors have donated on a mobile device, with a growing interest among younger donors to make all online donations through a mobile device.

Seventy-one percent of donors have donated on a mobile device, with a growing interest among younger donors to make all online donations through a mobile device. Event experiences impact donations. Sixty-three percent of donors say they are more likely to give to an organization after having a positive experience at an event. This is especially true for Millennial and Gen X donors.

Sixty-three percent of donors say they are more likely to give to an organization after having a positive experience at an event. This is especially true for Millennial and Gen X donors. Technology can improve fundraising events. Experiences with technology at events are overwhelmingly positive, and organizations leveraging technology to enhance the experience at a fundraising event or auction see a positive impact on donor engagement.

Experiences with technology at events are overwhelmingly positive, and organizations leveraging technology to enhance the experience at a fundraising event or auction see a positive impact on donor engagement. Donors want personalized follow-ups. More than twice as many donors say they prefer personalized content than they prefer generic content. All donors are most interested in personalized impact reports.

The entire report can be downloaded at communitybrands.com/DonorStudy. To learn more about Community Brands Nonprofit Solutions, as well as Membership Solutions, K-12 Solutions and Payment Solutions, visit CommunityBrands.com.

About the Donor Experience Study

Commissioned by Community Brands, Finn Partners fielded an online survey to 1,000 U.S. nonprofit donors, who self-reported giving various amounts of money to a nonprofit organization during the past 12 months. (Those who only donated to an alma mater, school or place of worship, and those who did not donate to a nonprofit, were excluded.) The surveys were conducted between January 31, 2018, and February 5, 2018. All data weighted slightly by region, gender, race, age, income and education.

About Community Brands

Community Brands is a purpose-driven company that delivers purpose-built solutions for nearly 100,000 leading associations, nonprofits, K-12 private schools and faith-based organizations worldwide to thrive and succeed in today's fast-paced, evolving world. Our focus on accelerating innovation, fulfilling unmet needs, and bringing to market modern technology solutions and engagement platforms helps power social impact, affect positive change and create opportunity. With Community Brands solutions and services, purpose-driven organizations better engage their members, donors, educators and volunteers; raise more money; effectively manage revenue; and provide professional development and insights to power their missions. To learn more, visit www.communitybrands.com. Get social with Community Brands on Twitter and LinkedIn.

