Community Brands Hosts Inaugural Technology Conference, Sharing Strength of Fostering Innovation for Social Good

At the event (May 6 - 9, 2018), the Community Brands Executive Leadership Team unveiled new technology innovations that further the Community Brands engagement platform. Those advancements allow for improved scalability, speed, reliability, breadth of functionality, security, privacy, user experience and workflows to help organizations work smarter, succeed faster, grow stronger and achieve their missions.

"Success and growth for an organization requires a technology partner to keep an eye on the evolution of tech and how it impacts member experiences and member data, so our clients don't have to," said Jean-Paul (JP) Guilbault, president and CEO, Community Brands. "Ensuring their success and growth is at the core of our engagement platform advancements, as well as influencing social good at a global level to alleviate poverty and improve everyone's overall quality of life."

Highlights of the engagement platform advancements revealed at Xperience 2018 include:

YourMembership association management software solution migrating to Amazon Web Services (AWS) in a cloud-first approach to digital transformation.

All Community Brands solutions upgrading to meet General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance standards.

The release of Aptify 6.0, which gives large, complex member-based organizations an open platform to configure a member management solution for greater business efficiencies.

Xperience 2018, a group effort from all the former companies that have come together to form Community Brands, also included the Innovation Awards. The first annual awards presentation recognized the impact and achievements Community Brands cause-based clients made during the past year. Winners were American Association of Clinical Chemistry (first place), American Society of Plastic Surgeons (second place) and National Society of Professional Engineers (third place).

With an expansive program, Xperience 2018 featured product-specific, hands-on technology training; professional development and career advancement (with more than 60 accredited sessions applied towards CPE, CAE or CFRE certification); personalized education paths with catered content; innovation and collaboration directly partnering with product leaders through one-on-one support and consultation labs, developer deep-dives and small group meetups.

Xperience 2018 also highlighted an opening keynote delivered by Guilbault and the Community Brands EVPs (watch the presentation on the Community Brands Facebook page), as well as keynotes emphasizing innovation, inspiration, creativity and collaboration by tech innovator Linda Bernardi and humanitarian Derreck Kayongo. A recap video of Xperience 2018 is now available.

After the event, Community Brands announced Xperience will be back in Orlando, June 9 - 12, 2019. To learn more about Community Brands Membership Solutions, Nonprofit Solutions, K-12 Solutions and Payment Solutions, visit CommunityBrands.com.

About Community Brands

Community Brands is a purpose-driven software company that delivers solutions to nearly 100,000 leading associations, nonprofits, K-12 private schools and faith-based organizations worldwide to thrive and succeed in today's fast-paced, evolving world. Our focus on accelerating innovation, fulfilling unmet needs, and bringing to market modern technology solutions and engagement platforms helps power social impact, affect positive change and create opportunity. With Community Brands solutions and services, organizations better engage their members, donors, educators and volunteers; raise more money; effectively manage revenue; and provide professional development and insights to power their missions. To learn more, visit www.communitybrands.com. Get social with Community Brands on Twitter and LinkedIn.

