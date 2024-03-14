Community Brands Introduces Nimble Intelligence, AI-Powered Analytics Solution for Associations

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Brands is proud to announce the launch of Nimble Intelligence, an innovative AI-powered analytics solution built on Salesforce and designed to equip organizations with actionable insights and enhanced reporting capabilities.

Nimble Intelligence, a product offering of Nimble AMS, is an essential tool for forward-thinking associations striving to become more analytics-driven, utilize data to create effective narratives, and improve member-focused decisions. Organizations in growth mode, organizations with complex data, and those interested in the transformative power of artificial intelligence can benefit significantly from the technology. Staff can utilize insights to prioritize campaigns, strengthen member relationships, and drive revenue.

Because Nimble Intelligence is native to Nimble AMS and built on Salesforce, there are no additional tools to learn. Nimble AMS/ Salesforce data easily integrates with external data to provide data visualizations, intelligent predictions, and expand actionable insights.

"As the trusted partner to associations in navigating the complexities of today's landscape, I'm excited to unveil Nimble Intelligence—a game-changer in strategic decision-making," said Philippe Mesritz, General Manager of Nimble AMS. "With this innovative solution, powered by cutting-edge AI, we're putting the power of narrative-driven insights directly in our customers' hands. This allows an association to craft a compelling story to their boards and drive impactful, member-focused decisions that propel them forward in this dynamic market. "

Key Benefits of Nimble Intelligence:

Empowerment: Equip staff with intelligent analytics seamlessly integrated into Salesforce workflow, eliminating the need for additional tools.

Equip staff with intelligent analytics seamlessly integrated into Salesforce workflow, eliminating the need for additional tools. Insightful Analytics : Gain immediate access to powerful data insights, allowing for quicker analysis and informed decision-making. Salesforce reports 29% faster time-to-business insights.

: Gain immediate access to powerful data insights, allowing for quicker analysis and informed decision-making. Salesforce reports 29% faster time-to-business insights. Pre-built Dashboards : Visualize large data sets, such as event and fundraising data, for rapid analysis and action, fueling data-driven insights.

: Visualize large data sets, such as event and fundraising data, for rapid analysis and action, fueling data-driven insights. AI-Powered Recommendations : Utilize intelligent recommendations to drive faster decisions. Salesforce reported a 38% increase in decision-making speed through integrated analytics tools.

: Utilize intelligent recommendations to drive faster decisions. Salesforce reported a 38% increase in decision-making speed through integrated analytics tools. Proactive Decision-Making : Predict member behavior to address issues before they occur, prioritizing leads and driving revenue with a reported 14% increase in sales conversions.

Jaclyn Baird, Director of Membership Services at Marine Corps Association & Foundation, said, "We also worked with the Nimble AMS team to build an AI-driven solution that automatically identifies members at risk of lapsing, and then helps us take quick action to save the memberships. All of this has led to return on our investment sooner than we expected."

Why is AI-powered analytics reporting important?

Organizations increasingly correlate the importance of data analytics with better member experience, but many still do not use any data analytics tools. Associations face significant challenges around business intelligence and data analytics, including the absence of readily shareable data visualizations for executives, a scarcity of staff to analyze extensive data sets, lingering uncertainties regarding campaign development, which behaviors to track, and how to get started. According to Community Brands research:

Only 4 in 10 association professionals say that their organization has a data governance plan and confidence in the state of member data remains weak.

Only 27% of association professionals say they can easily consolidate member data from various resources to paint a clear picture of their members.

12% of organizations have invested in AI today while 17% say they will in the future.

Only 29% of associations currently use data analytics tools, despite 55% citing it as a top or important priority.

For associations looking to prioritize leads, strengthen relationships, and drive revenue, Nimble AMS offers Nimble Intelligence, a transformative AI-powered analytics solution.

Learn more and request a free demo https://www.nimbleams.com/request-demo/

About Nimble AMS by Community Brands

Nimble AMS™ offers innovative association management software designed to empower staff and deliver a superior member experience. Built entirely on the Salesforce platform, Nimble AMS helps streamline every aspect of your enterprise association. Expect continuous upgrades, AI and predictive analytics, robust reporting, and online communities to advance your association. Nimble AMS is part of Community Brands, which offers connected solutions that help member-based organizations increase revenue, improve efficiency, and digitally engage members. https://www.nimbleams.com/

Community Brands amplifies the impact of purpose-driven organizations around the world. Associations, events, nonprofits, and schools rely on our connected technology solutions to engage the people they serve, simplify operations, and grow revenue. Our family of brands is bound by a common purpose to serve the organizations that enhance communities. Learn more at communitybrands.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

