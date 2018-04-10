Community Brands Names Bethany Little Executive Vice President and General Manager of New K-12 Solutions Technology Group

Little's promotion comes on the heels of Community Brands earlier this year forming K-12 Solutions—previously known as the stand-alone software organization Education Brands (owned by Insight Venture Partners, which is also the same investment partner of Community Brands). Education Brands was integrated into Community Brands during January 2018 as a new vertical to provide a more powerful set of solutions to the education and schools market. The K-12 group, under Little's leadership, is now focused on delivering a technology strategy across admissions, enrollment, tuition management, financial aid and student information systems to bring students, families and schools further into an ever-changing digital world.

"During her previous time at Abila and the past year with Community Brands, Bethany's contributions have been invaluable to driving the growth of the business," said Jean-Paul (JP) Guilbault, CEO, Community Brands. "I'm looking forward to her leveraging her experience and leadership from across association, nonprofit and education markets, as well as her proven track record of integrating teams, products and growing revenue."

Little is charged with bringing a "best-of-the-best" product strategy to the larger education market, as schools are under increasing pressure to effectively manage their admissions, financial aid and enrollment programs with limited resources. At the same time, parents and their families are craving more real-time, mobile-friendly communications and engagement from schools. Little will also launch a "data-first" initiative across several of Community Brands K-12 products to bring predictive data insights to schools in a never-been-done-before way.

"We have amazing, proven brands in K-12, where we will continue to offer choice to our customers," Guilbault added. "But, ultimately, as an integrated portfolio, we can provide an even more compelling set of outcomes for the unique demands of different schools, users and audiences. These are exciting times to offer schools and families modernized technology platforms as is expected in the general consumer market with the advent of the digital age."

"Using technology to create engagement around social good is my passion," Little said. "I'm excited to carry this focus more deeply into the K-12 space." Little grew up military, moved around the world and throughout the United States, collecting experiences at more than 10 schools, being in Europe during the Cold War, and living in a combat zone during Operation Just Cause in Panama. For Little's family, these life and world events created a heavy reliance on community leaders, teachers and special programs. She says her upbringing has led her to her career—supporting organizations that supported her throughout the earlier part of her life.

Little has recorded more than 20 years of experience leading revenue-generating teams at digital and software companies focused on cause-marketing, associations, nonprofits and education-based organizations. Her proven leadership includes eight years with Blackbaud, where she led Client Services, Product Management, Sales Enablement, Marketing and Operations. Prior to Community Brands, she served as Vice President, Client Services at Abila, which is now a part of the Community Brands family.

Education Brands—now K-12 Solutions under Community Brands—was formed in 2016 when several technology companies already serving schools joined together to deliver a more powerful bundle of solutions. Those companies include inRENOSANCE, Ravenna Solutions, Senior Systems, School and Student Services, SchoolSpeak and TADS, to name a few. Since 2017, Community Brands has brought together leading technology solutions focused on purpose-driven organizations. Now, Community Brands offers a comprehensive portfolio of products to allow schools to elevate their enrollment and student management programs with a choice of technology options for the smallest to largest of schools, scholarship funds and education-focused enterprises.

To learn more about Community Brands K-12 Solutions, as well as Membership Solutions, Nonprofit Solutions and Payment Solutions, visit CommunityBrands.com.

About Community Brands

Community Brands is a purpose-driven company that delivers purpose-built solutions for nearly 100,000 leading associations, nonprofits, K-12 private schools and faith-based organizations worldwide to thrive and succeed in today's fast-paced, evolving world. Our focus on accelerating innovation, fulfilling unmet needs, and bringing to market modern technology solutions and engagement platforms helps power social impact, affect positive change and create opportunity. With Community Brands solutions and services, purpose-driven organizations better engage their members, donors, educators and volunteers; raise more money; effectively manage revenue; and provide professional development and insights to power their missions. To learn more, visit www.communitybrands.com. Get social with Community Brands on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact: Michael Piotrowski, (727) 492-5988, michael.piotrowski@communitybrands.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/community-brands-names-bethany-little-executive-vice-president-and-general-manager-of-new-k-12-solutions-technology-group-300625263.html

SOURCE Community Brands

Related Links

https://www.communitybrands.com

