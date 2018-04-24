Community Brands Names Rick Bradberry as Chief Marketing Officer

As CMO, Bradberry is developing and executing the Community Brands global marketing strategy. He is responsible for leading a new set of brand identity, demand generation and corporate communications initiatives for the company's enterprise technology suite—one of the most comprehensive in the industry—to help customers better engage with members and donors. Bradberry will work closely with the company's product and sales organizations to drive awareness and adoption of the product portfolio.

With the addition of Bradberry and the recent announcement of Bethany Little overseeing the company's new K-12 Solutions group, Community Brands has added growth leaders in areas that enable a greater number of client organizations to promote social good and improve the world.

"We are pleased to welcome Rick to the team," said Jean-Paul (JP) Guilbault, CEO, Community Brands. "We've made significant progress during this past year, focusing on product and integrating our businesses. Rick's passion for enabling meaningful connections between brands, their customers and their communities will be important as we complete our next phase of growth."

Guilbault added: "I've already recognized Rick's leadership style is focused on individuals and outcomes. He's a believer in social good and community involvement, which is a very good fit with our mission."

Bradberry joins the company with more than 20 years of integrated marketing, strategy and product management experience at various software and technology companies. He is the former CMO at Tampa, Fla.-based Pegasus TransTech, a growth-stage software company, which was recently acquired by True Wind Capital. Prior to Pegasus TransTech, he devoted eight years with Sabre Corporation, a travel technology company ranked among the nation's leading IT innovators by InformationWeek. He was the Managing Director of the company's corporate solutions group, holding several global marketing leadership roles heading into Sabre's 2014 IPO.

"Member- and donor-based organizations are not only looking for software that achieves business objectives, but also accomplish a bigger mission and purpose," Bradberry said. "Community Brands is helping with both, and that's a rewarding aspect of what we do. We're constantly gaining rich insights into what customers think, feel and do in the context of our solutions, and I'm excited to share our unique corporate story."

Bradberry earned an MBA from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University, Bloomington, and a BA from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). Respected for his ability to cultivate strategic thinking and creative problem-solving capabilities within company cultures, he adds to a diverse and talented Community Brands executive leadership team. Bradberry is based at the company headquarters in St. Petersburg, Fla., where the company continues to build up its teams in all areas of the business.

