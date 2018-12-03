Community Brands Supports Florida Technology and Innovation at Synapse Summit

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Brands, the leading provider of cloud-based software for associations, nonprofits, schools and faith-based organizations, will highlight its economic development and community involvement initiatives by participating in this week's Synapse Summit. Organized by Synapse Florida, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization founded to accelerate innovation in the state of Florida, the event showcases entrepreneurship and innovation happening throughout the region.

This year's Synapse Summit brings together software and research companies, startups, investors, government employees and members of the business community to explore how technology and innovation create new opportunities. The event prominently features several new applications of technologies like artificial intelligence, virtual reality, machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain, and robotics. Roughly 5,000 attendees will explore how they can address industry-specific problems and enhance urban experiences using these technologies.

During the conference, Community Brands President and CEO Jean-Paul (JP) Guilbault will serve as a judge in the all-new Synapse Innovation Pitch Madness contest. Combining emerging technologies with various science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) approaches, some of the most promising entrepreneurs in Florida will share new business ideas and compete for awareness and funding of their plans. Of nearly 100 companies who applied to participate in the tournament, eight were selected. A globally recognized leader, philanthropist, and tech visionary, Guilbault joins other leaders who will assess each pitch in front of a live audience.

"Throughout the next decade, technology will improve the lives of individuals and change the way society thinks about being productive or even being human," shared Guilbault. "As entrepreneurs, technologists and leaders, we at Community Brands are focused on how technology can shape experiences and drive social good in our communities. We are thrilled to participate in this year's program."

Entrepreneurship is core to Community Brands. Formed in 2017 through a series of portfolio acquisitions, the company enjoys a history of being both young and well-established. Guilbault has led the organization through a period of transformative growth that has produced a rapid expansion of new products, customers, and employees. A leader in business management, customer engagement, and commerce and payment solutions, Community Brands now has more than 100,000 clients being served in nearly 40 countries by 2,400 employees. The company's entrepreneurial leadership is fueling continuous innovation and growth across the enterprise.

Synapse Summit takes place January 23-24, 2019 in Tampa, Fla., a geographic area that has seen a significant increase in technology-driven entrepreneurship in recent years – and that also serves as the Community Brands headquarters. The event organizers are utilizing Expo Logic by Community Brands, a solution for event registration, onsite badging with face recognition, attendee tracking, and lead retrieval. Representatives from the company will be speaking about the company's technology and community involvement in booth #158.

Learn more about Community Brands and its Association Solutions, Nonprofit Solutions, K-12 Solutions, and Faith-based Solutions.

About Community Brands

Community Brands is the leading provider of cloud-based software to associations, nonprofits, K-12 schools and faith-based groups. Through innovation and technology, the company empowers more than 100,000 clients and partners to succeed faster, grow stronger and achieve social good. Organizations adopt Community Brands software to manage memberships, career centers, learning, accounting, mobile giving, peer-to-peer fundraising, donations, admissions, enrollments and events. Using these engagement platforms, customers of all sizes create meaningful and lasting experiences for their members, donors, volunteers and families. Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, USA, Community Brands serves the social good community in nearly 40 countries. To learn more, visit communitybrands.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

