Community Champions Nominated for Allstate's 30th AFCA Good Works Team®

Tim Tebow: These college football players 'embody the spirit of a true champion'

News provided by

Allstate

Jul 21, 2021, 08:00 ET

NORTHBROOK, Ill., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allstate and the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) announced today nominees for the 2021 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team®, the 30th year of this storied recognition. Sports information directors – from divisions across the nation – nominated 109 student-athletes with stories of exemplary community service, alongside their academic dedication and impact on and off the field.

Allstate AFCA Good Works Team(R)
Allstate AFCA Good Works Team(R)

 "I am inspired by these future community leaders and their dedication to improving the world around them. Despite their already busy schedules, these young men have stepped up as champions for change after an unprecedented year," said Terrance Williams, general manager and executive vice president of Allstate agency sales and the newest member of the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team selection committee. "Allstate takes great pride in our partnership with the AFCA, and we are honored to recognize these players and highlight their stories, which too often tend to go unnoticed."  

This year's candidates include student-athletes who are scholars, leaders and community champions. These nominees have volunteered to build homes, mentor underprivileged kids, aid in COVID-19 relief efforts, as well as advocate against domestic violence and racial injustice.

"Each year, I am amazed by the caliber of these nominees because their philanthropic efforts continuously raise the bar for how we should all be champions of our communities. I am humbled to help tell their stories, and they should be proud to have been nominated for such a prestigious award," said Tim Tebow, two-time national champion, Heisman Trophy winner and 2009 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team member. "These players embody the spirit of a true champion."

Selection Process and Panel
The final 22-member team and honorary coach are selected by a voting panel of former Allstate AFCA Good Works Team members and journalists. They look for players who demonstrate exceptional leadership on and off the football field.

In addition to Tebow and Williams, the 2021 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team selection panel members are: Zaid Abdul-Aleem (Duke, 1994 team); Matt Stinchcomb (Georgia, 1997, 1998); Brian Brenberg (St. Thomas, 2001); Mike Proman (Amherst, 2002); Wes Counts (Middle Tennessee State, 1999); media members Kirk Herbstreit (ESPN), Blair Kerkhoff (Kansas City Star) and Paul Myerberg (USA Today); 2021 AFCA President and Northwestern University Head Coach Pat Fitzgerald; and 2001 AFCA President and current Athletic Director at Virginia Union University Joe Taylor.

Public Voting Phase
After the final team members are announced in September, fans can cast their vote for this year's Allstate AFCA Good Works Team captain through the official page on ESPN.com. Fans can use #GoodWorksTeam on their social media channels to join the conversation throughout the season.

"The AFCA has proudly partnered with Allstate to honor football student-athletes who volunteer their time and energy to give back," AFCA Executive Director Todd Berry said. "These nominees serve as examples to their fellow student-athletes and members of their community, proving that selfless acts will enrich the lives of people they know and don't know, acting as a true champion would."

Nomination Criteria
Established in 1992, the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team is one of the most coveted community service awards in college football. From the 109 nominees, the final roster of 23 award recipients will bring together 11 players from the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision; 11 players from the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision, Divisions II, III and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA); and one honorary head coach. To be considered for a spot on the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, each player must be actively involved with a charitable organization or service group while maintaining a strong academic standing.

The 2021 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team nominees are:

Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS)

Name

School

Anders Carlson

Auburn University

Byron Hanspard Jr.

Baylor University

Donte Harrington

Boise State University

James Empey

BYU

Darien Rencher

Clemson University

CJ Brewer

Coastal Carolina University

Jake Bobo

Duke University

Tariq Speights

Eastern Michigan University

Camren McDonald

Florida State University

Juanyeh Thomas

Georgia Tech

Brock Purdy

Iowa State University

Ali Gaye

LSU

Alex Mollette

Marshall University

Reed Blankenship

Middle Tennessee State University

Austin Williams

Mississippi State University

Isaiah Moore

NC State University

Joe Spivak

Northwestern University

Harry Miller

Ohio State University

Jordan Young

Old Dominion University

Mac Brown

Ole Miss

Andrzej Hughes-Murray

Oregon State University

Sean Clifford

Penn State University

Ikenna Enechukwu

Rice University

Tysyn Parker

San Jose State University

Shaine Hailey

SMU

Re-al Mitchell

Temple University

Keldrick Carper

Texas A&M University

Tyler Vitt

Texas State University

Tony Bradford Jr.

Texas Tech University

Wilson Beaverstock

UAB

Shea Pitts

UCLA

Bubba Arslanian

University of Akron

Jordan Silver

University of Arkansas

Michael Saffell

University of California

Brian Keating

University of Connecticut

Zachary Carter

University of Florida

Nakobe Dean

University of Georgia

Michael Marchese

University of Illinois

Kaevon Merriweather

University of Iowa

Kenneth Horsey

University of Kentucky

Levi Lewis

University of Louisiana

Derek Dorsey

University of Louisville

Preseton Brady

University of Memphis

Clay James

University of Miami

Andrew Vastardis

University of Michigan

DeAngelo Carter

University of Minnesota

Tyler Badie

University of Missouri

Adrian Martinez

University of Nebraska

Jermaine Ledbetter

University of Nevada

Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa

University of Notre Dame

Jeremiah Hall

University of Oklahoma

Cal Adomitis

University of Pittsburgh

Keith Gallmon

University of South Alabama

Jaylin Dickerson

University of South Carolina

Mo Hasan

University of Southern California

Lavel Dumont

University of Toledo

Chris Paul

University of Tulsa

Dalton Kincaid

University of Utah

Wayne Taulapapa

University of Virginia

Race Porter

University of Washington

Brandon Bowling

Utah State University

Elijah McAllister

Vanderbilt University

Brock Hoffman

Virginia Tech

Ty Hardimon

Wake Forest University

Dallas Hobbs

Washington State University

Jarret Doege

West Virginia University

Mike Caliendo

Western Michigan University

Combined Divisions (FCS, D-II, D-III & NAIA)

Name

School

Austin Phillips

Ashland University

Jack McDonald

Austin Peay State University

Jaran Roste

Bethel University (Minn.)

Max Gonzales

Colorado State University-Pueblo

Payton Harrell

Dakota State University

Chibuike Odo

Davidson College

Deven Osborne

Dixie State University

Ben Solomon

Eastern Illinois University

Alnazir Blackman

Fairleigh Dickinson University

Thomas Downs Jr.

Franklin and Marshall College

Eric Wilson

Harvard University

Alexander Anschutz

Hillsdale College

Arthur Pinckney

Marist College

Matthew Corinna

Massachusetts Maritime Academy

Malik Marshall

Millsaps College

Philip Green

Minot State University

Justin Szuba

Monmouth University

Troy Andersen

Montana State University

Cooper Von Seggern

Morningside College

Jessie Malit

North Carolina Central University

James Kaczor

North Dakota State University

Noah Van't Hof

Northwestern College

Shane Quin

Ohio Wesleyan University

Dylan Dittman

Peru State College

Vincent McDonald

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Zachary Barco

Saint Augustine's University

Cole Peterson

South Dakota School of Mines & Technology

Brock Floyd

Southern Arkansas University

Cam Borges

Springfield College

Jamaal Thompson

Tennessee Tech University

Alex Shillow

Texas A&M University-Commerce

Angelo Petracci

The College of Wooster

Hunter Rodrigues

UC Davis

Jay Segal

University of Saint Francis

Benjamin Sokup

University of Sioux Falls

DeValon Whitcomb

University of South Dakota

Seth Bickett

University of St. Thomas (Minn.)

Drayton Arnold

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga

Nate Yencer

University of Wisconsin-Platteville

Julius Wilkerson

Wayne State University

Ian Barr

Westminster College

Alex Crehan

William Penn University

About the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team®
The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team was established in 1992 by the College Football Association, recognizing the extra efforts made by college football players and student support staff off the field. AFCA became the governing body of the award in 1997 and continues to honor college football players who go the extra mile for those in need. Allstate worked to present the award starting with the 2008 season.

The SEC leads all conferences with 76 selections to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team since it began in 1992. The SEC is followed by the Atlantic Coast Conference with 46 selections and the Big 12 Conference with 38 selections. Georgia is in first place with 20 honorees to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team. The Bulldogs are followed by Kentucky with 16 honorees. Super Bowl XLII, XLVI and XLI champion quarterbacks Eli and Peyton Manning were members of the 2002 and 1997 Allstate AFCA Good Works Teams, respectively.

About the AFCA
The AFCA was founded in 1922 and currently has more than 11,000 members around the world ranging from the high school level to the professional ranks. According to its constitution, the AFCA was formed, in part, to "maintain the highest possible standards in football and in the coaching profession" and to "provide a forum for the discussion and study of all matters pertaining to football."

SOURCE Allstate

Related Links

http://www.allstate.com