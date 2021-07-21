Community Champions Nominated for Allstate's 30th AFCA Good Works Team®

"I am inspired by these future community leaders and their dedication to improving the world around them. Despite their already busy schedules, these young men have stepped up as champions for change after an unprecedented year," said Terrance Williams, general manager and executive vice president of Allstate agency sales and the newest member of the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team selection committee. "Allstate takes great pride in our partnership with the AFCA, and we are honored to recognize these players and highlight their stories, which too often tend to go unnoticed."

This year's candidates include student-athletes who are scholars, leaders and community champions. These nominees have volunteered to build homes, mentor underprivileged kids, aid in COVID-19 relief efforts, as well as advocate against domestic violence and racial injustice.

"Each year, I am amazed by the caliber of these nominees because their philanthropic efforts continuously raise the bar for how we should all be champions of our communities. I am humbled to help tell their stories, and they should be proud to have been nominated for such a prestigious award," said Tim Tebow, two-time national champion, Heisman Trophy winner and 2009 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team member. "These players embody the spirit of a true champion."

Selection Process and Panel

The final 22-member team and honorary coach are selected by a voting panel of former Allstate AFCA Good Works Team members and journalists. They look for players who demonstrate exceptional leadership on and off the football field.

In addition to Tebow and Williams, the 2021 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team selection panel members are: Zaid Abdul-Aleem (Duke, 1994 team); Matt Stinchcomb (Georgia, 1997, 1998); Brian Brenberg (St. Thomas, 2001); Mike Proman (Amherst, 2002); Wes Counts (Middle Tennessee State, 1999); media members Kirk Herbstreit (ESPN), Blair Kerkhoff (Kansas City Star) and Paul Myerberg (USA Today); 2021 AFCA President and Northwestern University Head Coach Pat Fitzgerald; and 2001 AFCA President and current Athletic Director at Virginia Union University Joe Taylor.

Public Voting Phase

After the final team members are announced in September, fans can cast their vote for this year's Allstate AFCA Good Works Team captain through the official page on ESPN.com. Fans can use #GoodWorksTeam on their social media channels to join the conversation throughout the season.

"The AFCA has proudly partnered with Allstate to honor football student-athletes who volunteer their time and energy to give back," AFCA Executive Director Todd Berry said. "These nominees serve as examples to their fellow student-athletes and members of their community, proving that selfless acts will enrich the lives of people they know and don't know, acting as a true champion would."

Nomination Criteria

Established in 1992, the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team is one of the most coveted community service awards in college football. From the 109 nominees, the final roster of 23 award recipients will bring together 11 players from the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision; 11 players from the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision, Divisions II, III and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA); and one honorary head coach. To be considered for a spot on the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, each player must be actively involved with a charitable organization or service group while maintaining a strong academic standing.

The 2021 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team nominees are:

Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS)

Name School Anders Carlson Auburn University Byron Hanspard Jr. Baylor University Donte Harrington Boise State University James Empey BYU Darien Rencher Clemson University CJ Brewer Coastal Carolina University Jake Bobo Duke University Tariq Speights Eastern Michigan University Camren McDonald Florida State University Juanyeh Thomas Georgia Tech Brock Purdy Iowa State University Ali Gaye LSU Alex Mollette Marshall University Reed Blankenship Middle Tennessee State University Austin Williams Mississippi State University Isaiah Moore NC State University Joe Spivak Northwestern University Harry Miller Ohio State University Jordan Young Old Dominion University Mac Brown Ole Miss Andrzej Hughes-Murray Oregon State University Sean Clifford Penn State University Ikenna Enechukwu Rice University Tysyn Parker San Jose State University Shaine Hailey SMU Re-al Mitchell Temple University Keldrick Carper Texas A&M University Tyler Vitt Texas State University Tony Bradford Jr. Texas Tech University Wilson Beaverstock UAB Shea Pitts UCLA Bubba Arslanian University of Akron Jordan Silver University of Arkansas Michael Saffell University of California Brian Keating University of Connecticut Zachary Carter University of Florida Nakobe Dean University of Georgia Michael Marchese University of Illinois Kaevon Merriweather University of Iowa Kenneth Horsey University of Kentucky Levi Lewis University of Louisiana Derek Dorsey University of Louisville Preseton Brady University of Memphis Clay James University of Miami Andrew Vastardis University of Michigan DeAngelo Carter University of Minnesota Tyler Badie University of Missouri Adrian Martinez University of Nebraska Jermaine Ledbetter University of Nevada Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa University of Notre Dame Jeremiah Hall University of Oklahoma Cal Adomitis University of Pittsburgh Keith Gallmon University of South Alabama Jaylin Dickerson University of South Carolina Mo Hasan University of Southern California Lavel Dumont University of Toledo Chris Paul University of Tulsa Dalton Kincaid University of Utah Wayne Taulapapa University of Virginia Race Porter University of Washington Brandon Bowling Utah State University Elijah McAllister Vanderbilt University Brock Hoffman Virginia Tech Ty Hardimon Wake Forest University Dallas Hobbs Washington State University Jarret Doege West Virginia University Mike Caliendo Western Michigan University

Combined Divisions (FCS, D-II, D-III & NAIA)

Name School Austin Phillips Ashland University Jack McDonald Austin Peay State University Jaran Roste Bethel University (Minn.) Max Gonzales Colorado State University-Pueblo Payton Harrell Dakota State University Chibuike Odo Davidson College Deven Osborne Dixie State University Ben Solomon Eastern Illinois University Alnazir Blackman Fairleigh Dickinson University Thomas Downs Jr. Franklin and Marshall College Eric Wilson Harvard University Alexander Anschutz Hillsdale College Arthur Pinckney Marist College Matthew Corinna Massachusetts Maritime Academy Malik Marshall Millsaps College Philip Green Minot State University Justin Szuba Monmouth University Troy Andersen Montana State University Cooper Von Seggern Morningside College Jessie Malit North Carolina Central University James Kaczor North Dakota State University Noah Van't Hof Northwestern College Shane Quin Ohio Wesleyan University Dylan Dittman Peru State College Vincent McDonald Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Zachary Barco Saint Augustine's University Cole Peterson South Dakota School of Mines & Technology Brock Floyd Southern Arkansas University Cam Borges Springfield College Jamaal Thompson Tennessee Tech University Alex Shillow Texas A&M University-Commerce Angelo Petracci The College of Wooster Hunter Rodrigues UC Davis Jay Segal University of Saint Francis Benjamin Sokup University of Sioux Falls DeValon Whitcomb University of South Dakota Seth Bickett University of St. Thomas (Minn.) Drayton Arnold University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Nate Yencer University of Wisconsin-Platteville Julius Wilkerson Wayne State University Ian Barr Westminster College Alex Crehan William Penn University

About the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team®

The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team was established in 1992 by the College Football Association, recognizing the extra efforts made by college football players and student support staff off the field. AFCA became the governing body of the award in 1997 and continues to honor college football players who go the extra mile for those in need. Allstate worked to present the award starting with the 2008 season.

The SEC leads all conferences with 76 selections to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team since it began in 1992. The SEC is followed by the Atlantic Coast Conference with 46 selections and the Big 12 Conference with 38 selections. Georgia is in first place with 20 honorees to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team. The Bulldogs are followed by Kentucky with 16 honorees. Super Bowl XLII, XLVI and XLI champion quarterbacks Eli and Peyton Manning were members of the 2002 and 1997 Allstate AFCA Good Works Teams, respectively.

About the AFCA

The AFCA was founded in 1922 and currently has more than 11,000 members around the world ranging from the high school level to the professional ranks. According to its constitution, the AFCA was formed, in part, to "maintain the highest possible standards in football and in the coaching profession" and to "provide a forum for the discussion and study of all matters pertaining to football."

SOURCE Allstate

Related Links

http://www.allstate.com

