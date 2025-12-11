Community Chanukah Festival & Giant Menorah Lighting Returns to Metro Centre Owings Mills on Sunday, December 14

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- David S. Brown Enterprises, in partnership with Chabad of Owings Mills, is proud to announce the annual Community Chanukah Festival & Giant Menorah Lighting taking place on Sunday, December 14, from 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM at Metro Centre Owings Mills.

Guests and attendees had fun celebrating the first Annual Chanukah Festival and Menorah Lighting at Metro Centre Owings Mills (December 2024), 2025 Chanukah Festival & Menorah Lighting at Metro Centre Owings Mills

The celebration marks the first night of Chanukah and will feature the ceremonial lighting of the Esther Ann Menorah, led by Rabbi Nochum Katsenelenbogen (Rabbi K.), Director of Chabad of Owings Mills. Baltimore County Councilman Julian Jones will also join the community for this meaningful and festive evening.

This free, family-friendly event will include:

Crafts & Face Painting





Live Entertainment





Dreidel Mascot





Donuts, Latkes & Gifts





A warm, inclusive atmosphere open to all ages

Rabbi K. shared:

"Chanukah teaches us that even a single flame has the power to transform its surroundings. When our community gathers to light the Menorah together, we strengthen one another, celebrate our shared heritage, spread light far beyond this moment—and to share those blessings with our neighbors. We are honored to partner with David S. Brown Enterprises once again and to welcome families from across Baltimore County to light the Esther Ann Menorah with us.

We look forward to welcoming everyone to Metro Centre for a beautiful evening of unity and joy."

Ken Bernstein, Senior Vice President of Retail Leasing at David S. Brown Enterprises, said:

"Events like the Chanukah Festival reflect the vibrant, inclusive spirit we strive to cultivate at Metro Centre. We are proud to partner with Rabbi K. and Chabad of Owings Mills to host meaningful celebrations that bring families, cultures, and traditions together. The Giant Menorah Lighting has become a cherished tradition here, and we're thrilled to continue supporting it."

Brent Mangum, Vice President of Office Leasing at David S. Brown Enterprises, added:

"Metro Centre isn't just a destination—it's a vibrant community hub. Events like the Menorah Lighting create moments that connect people and celebrate the diversity of our region. We look forward to welcoming everyone for an uplifting and memorable evening."

Noah Adler, Commercial Leasing Associate at David S. Brown Enterprises, shared:

"Seeing the community gather for the Menorah Lighting each year is truly inspiring. The energy, the joy, and the togetherness reflect exactly what we aim to cultivate at Metro Centre. It's an honor to help support events that bring so much light to the community."

This annual festival is part of David S. Brown Enterprises' commitment to fostering meaningful community engagement, supporting cultural celebrations, and creating memorable experiences for Owings Mills residents, visitors, and local businesses.

Event Details

Community Chanukah Festival & Giant Menorah Lighting

Date: Sunday, December 14, 2025

Time: 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM

Location: Metro Centre Owings Mills

Hosted by: Rabbi Nochum Katsenelenbogen, Chabad of Owings Mills

Presented in partnership with: David S. Brown Enterprises

Cost: Free admission. Open to all. Free parking.

For more information, visit www.ChabadOM.com/chanukah2025 or https://metrocentreom.com/events/chanukah-festival-menorah-lighting .

About Chabad of Owings Mills

Chabad of Owings Mills is a welcoming, inclusive center for Jewish life serving Owings Mills and the surrounding communities. Dedicated to education, holiday programming, and family-friendly engagement, Chabad provides meaningful opportunities for individuals and families to connect with Jewish traditions, values, and community. Their programs include youth activities, holiday events, adult education, and community outreach throughout the year.

About Metro Centre Owings Mills

Metro Centre Owings Mills, developed and managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, is a premier mixed-use community offering office, retail, and residential experiences in a vibrant, walkable setting. The community is dedicated to hosting events that foster connections, celebrate diversity, and strengthen the region's economic and cultural fabric.

Media Contact:

Ashley Effinger

David S. Brown Enterprises, LTD

Phone: 410-363-3434

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE David S. Brown Enterprises, LTD.