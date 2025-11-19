Event Brings Holiday Cheer to Families and the Community on December 5th

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Metro Centre Owings Mills, a premier mixed-use community developed and managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, is thrilled to announce its 2025 Annual Tree Lighting & Holiday Market, taking place Friday, December 5, 2025, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. This festive, family-friendly event offers an evening of holiday magic, seasonal activities, and community celebration.

Metro Centre Owings Mills Announces 2025 Annual Tree Lighting & Holiday Market Community driven event the Annual Tree Lighting & Holiday Market at Metro Centre Owings Mills is fun activity for family, friends and neighbors.

The event will feature Mr. & Mrs. Claus with a gift giveaway for the first 300 children, professional photos with the Clauses captured by a costumed photographer, and an onsite souvenir photo printing station.

Guests can also enjoy walk-around holiday characters Frosty the Snowman and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, balloon art, Kwanzaa décor, a live DJ, and a Make-Your-Own S'mores Station, along with hot cocoa, cookies, food trucks, and retail vendor shopping.

Special guests will include Councilman Julian Jones and Beth Rheingold, CEO of the Greater Baltimore Chamber of Commerce, who will help host the evening.

Ken Bernstein, Senior Vice President of Retail Leasing, Metro Centre Owings Mills:

"The Annual Tree Lighting & Holiday Market is one of our favorite community traditions at Metro Centre Owings Mills. It's a special evening where families, residents, and neighbors come together to celebrate the season, enjoy festive activities, and create lasting memories. We're proud to host an event that brings the holiday spirit to life for everyone in our community."

Brent Mangum, Vice President of Office Leasing, Metro Centre Owings Mills:

"Metro Centre Owings Mills is more than a destination for work and shopping — it's a place where community thrives. This event embodies the warmth and joy of the holiday season, from meeting Mr. & Mrs. Claus to enjoying festive treats and activities. We're excited to welcome guests of all ages and celebrate the magic of the season together."

The annual tree lighting ceremony will be a highlight of the evening, providing a festive and photogenic centerpiece for families, residents, and visitors. The event is free, but registration is required to attend.

Register here: https://form.jotform.com/DSB_marketing/tree-lighting-metro-centre-2025

This holiday tradition reflects Metro Centre Owings Mills' commitment to building vibrant community spaces where families, businesses, and residents can come together to celebrate, shop local, and make lasting memories.

About Metro Centre Owings Mills

Metro Centre Owings Mills, developed and managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, is a premier mixed-use community offering office, retail, and residential experiences in a vibrant, walkable setting. The community is dedicated to hosting events that foster connections, celebrate diversity, and strengthen the region's economic and cultural fabric.

Media Contact:

Ashley Effinger

David S. Brown Enterprises, LTD

Phone: 410-363-3434

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE David S. Brown Enterprises, LTD.