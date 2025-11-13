David S. Brown Enterprises Signs Leases with Paris Baguette and Miss Toya's Creole House at Metro Centre Owings Mills

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- David S. Brown Enterprises, LTD. has announced the addition of Paris Baguette and Miss Toya's Creole House to the tenant lineup at Metro Centre Owings Mills expanding the community's growing roster of dining and retail tenants. Both restaurants are expected to open in 2026, offering residents and visitors exciting new culinary options at Baltimore County's premier mixed-use destination.

A view of Metro Centre Owings Mills, where David S. Brown Enterprises continues to expand the community’s dining scene with the upcoming arrivals of Paris Baguette and Ms. Toya’s Creole House in 2026, alongside new openings like ChiiMii Sushi & Sando and Royalty Dental.

Paris Baguette, an internationally recognized bakery café chain, will open a new location at Metro Centre featuring its signature lineup of freshly baked breads, pastries, and cakes, alongside artisan sandwiches and specialty beverages. The brand is known for blending the best of European café culture with approachable, everyday indulgence.

Miss Toya's Creole House, from the Miskiri Hospitality Group, will bring soulful southern cuisine to Owings Mills. The restaurant's menu will feature Cajun-inspired dishes, New Orleans favorites, and creative cocktails in a lively, welcoming atmosphere.

"It's an honor to partner with David S. Brown with their deep roots in Baltimore and Owings Mills. Ken Bernstein and Noah Adler welcomed us with open arms. I am from the DMV area, and we are having a successful run in Baltimore City with our restaurant near Morgan State University, which indicated to us that we need to grow more locations in Baltimore. We want to have that same success on the Baltimore County side, and we are excited to offer Cajun cuisine to the Owings Mills community," said Chef Jeffeary Miskiri, Owner and Co-Founder, Miskiri Hospitality Group.

"We're excited to welcome both Paris Baguette and Miss Toya's Creole House to Metro Centre Owings Mills," said Noah Adler, Commercial Leasing Associate at David S. Brown Enterprises. "Each brings a unique and high-quality dining experience that will further enhance the property's mix of restaurants and retail. These additions strengthen our vision of Metro Centre as a place where residents, professionals, and visitors can live, work, and play."

In addition to the new lease signings, ChiiMii Sushi & Sando & Omakase Bar recently opened at Metro Centre, offering creative sushi rolls and Japanese-style sandwiches in a modern setting. Royalty Dental, led by Dr. Mame Adubea Asamoah-Odei, is also scheduled to open in 2026, providing full-service general and cosmetic dental care to the community.

Metro Centre Owings Mills serves as a mixed-use destination featuring residential units, Class A office space, and prime retail establishments. The development continues to attract new tenants, providing a diverse array of dining, wellness, and service options for Baltimore County residents and commuters.

About Metro Centre Owings Mills

Metro Centre Owings Mills , developed by David S. Brown Enterprises, is Baltimore County's only transit-oriented, mixed-use destination combining residential, office, retail, and cultural space around the Owings Mills Metro Station. The project is envisioned to include 1.2 million square feet of Class A office space, retail and dining, residential units, and a full-service hotel.

About David S. Brown Enterprises, LTD.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Owings Mills, David S. Brown Enterprises, LTD . is a full-service real estate company engaged in development, construction, leasing, and property management. The firm's portfolio includes commercial, retail, residential, and mixed-use properties throughout Maryland.

Media Contact:

Ashley Effinger

David S. Brown Enterprises

📧 [email protected]

📞 410.363.3434

🌐 www.davidsbrown.com

SOURCE David S. Brown Enterprises, LTD.